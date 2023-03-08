Open in App
Burbank, CA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Sacramento Bee

Intruder at high school attacks teen girls in restroom, California police say

By Don Sweeney,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20Nqn1_0lCDILls00

A 22-year-old man who entered Burbank High School through an unlocked door attacked three teen girls before being caught, California police reported.

The Glendale man slipped into the school through a door from the student parking lot on Monday, March 6, Burbank police said in a news release.

He sexually assaulted a 14-year-old in a restroom and inappropriately touched two other girls, ages 14 and 17, police said.

After a struggle in the restroom, the man fled before being apprehended by school employees, the release said.

He was booked on charges of kidnapping and sexual assault, police said. Formal charges will be filed by the district attorney’s office.

“The Burbank Unified School District takes this incident very seriously and will cooperate fully with the police investigation,” Superintendent Matt Hill said in a statement. “We are also conducting an internal investigation into this matter. Keeping our students safe is of the utmost importance.”

The investigation is continuing. Police ask that anyone with information call 818-238-3210.

Burbank is a city of 105,000 people about 10 miles north of Los Angeles.

65-year-old robs a bank of $1 and asks to go to prison, Utah cops say. ‘Thank you’

Four dogs maul worker to death as 911 caller reports screams, California officials say

Parents hid body of 16-year-old son they said ran away, Arizona sheriff says

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Angeles, CA newsLocal Los Angeles, CA
Man opens fire on police from back seat of patrol vehicle, California cops say
Ontario, CA1 day ago
Residents return to Valinda homes after armed man’s 2-day siege
Valinda, CA12 hours ago
Man stabbed to death in Santa Clarita
Santa Clarita, CA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Stolen GPS-enabled headphones help cops catch accused thief, California sheriff says
Chino Hills, CA15 hours ago
Standoff with barricaded suspect in Valinda approaches 48 hours
Valinda, CA1 day ago
Woman Allegedly Stabbed to Death by Son in Northridge IDd
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Suspect dead by suicide after standoff with deputies that lasted more than 48 hours at Valinda home
Valinda, CA1 day ago
Firefighter battling blaze hurt when driver runs over hose, California officials say
Los Angeles, CA11 hours ago
Dad couldn’t grab boy swept away in river — so bystander jumps in, CA officials say
Santa Ana, CA14 hours ago
An armed car thief crashed into the Orange Plaza Park fountain during a police pursuit
City Of Orange, NJ8 hours ago
California mom arrested after newborn baby abandoned in gas station trash can
Fullerton, CA3 days ago
Student dies in accident during physical education class in Lawndale
Lawndale, CA9 hours ago
25-year-old arrested for attempted murder after newborn found in restroom trash can in Fullerton
Fullerton, CA3 days ago
'Like a war zone': Suspect inside police cruiser engages in shootout with Ontario officers
Ontario, CA2 days ago
Baldwin Park police bust department store theft ring
Baldwin Park, CA1 day ago
6 teens arrested for alleged hate crime attack in Westminster
Westminster, CA3 days ago
LAPD identifies suspect in shooting of 3 officers in Lincoln Heights
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
1 hospitalized after shooting at a Redondo Beach mall
Redondo Beach, CA2 days ago
Three Los Angeles police officers were hurt during a gunfight with a suspect who has since died
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
3 hospitalized after shooting in Azusa, police investigating
Azusa, CA2 days ago
Dog Attack California: Pack of Dogs Maul Man to Death
Jurupa Valley, CA2 days ago
Woman accused of embezzling $56,000 from employer
Ladera Ranch, CA2 days ago
Shooting leaves one in critical condition
Santa Clarita, CA1 day ago
Silver Alert for Woman Missing in Laguna Woods
Laguna Woods, CA15 hours ago
Man killed in rollover crash on LA freeway
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
‘Lap dog’ runs from parking lot into ocean — then swims to sea, California rescuers say
Long Beach, CA14 hours ago
El Sereno stabbing suspect charged with murder in attack on Wilson High student
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
Suspects sought in break-ins at 7 restaurants in Rancho Santa Margarita
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA1 day ago
Boy swept away in Santa Ana River rescued by bystander
Santa Ana, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy