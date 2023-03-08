Intruder at high school attacks teen girls in restroom, California police say

A 22-year-old man who entered Burbank High School through an unlocked door attacked three teen girls before being caught, California police reported.

The Glendale man slipped into the school through a door from the student parking lot on Monday, March 6, Burbank police said in a news release.

He sexually assaulted a 14-year-old in a restroom and inappropriately touched two other girls, ages 14 and 17, police said.

After a struggle in the restroom, the man fled before being apprehended by school employees, the release said.

He was booked on charges of kidnapping and sexual assault, police said. Formal charges will be filed by the district attorney’s office.

“The Burbank Unified School District takes this incident very seriously and will cooperate fully with the police investigation,” Superintendent Matt Hill said in a statement. “We are also conducting an internal investigation into this matter. Keeping our students safe is of the utmost importance.”

The investigation is continuing. Police ask that anyone with information call 818-238-3210.

Burbank is a city of 105,000 people about 10 miles north of Los Angeles.

65-year-old robs a bank of $1 and asks to go to prison, Utah cops say. ‘Thank you’

Four dogs maul worker to death as 911 caller reports screams, California officials say

Parents hid body of 16-year-old son they said ran away, Arizona sheriff says