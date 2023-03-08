Dreamboat Donuts and Scoops to Open in Fort Worth

Although small in size, a new vegan donut shop in Fort Worth is sure to serve up some big flavors. Dreamboat Donuts & Scoops , at just under 400-square-feet, is a new plant-based dessert spot opening in Fort Worth’s PS1200 mixed-used development this spring.

The team behind Spiral Diner & Bakery is bringing this shop full of vegan menu items to 1204 6th Ave. in Fort Worth this April. The menu will feature sweet treats such as six to eight rotating ice cream flavors, soft serve, and yeast, cake, and filled donuts. Croissants, apple and blueberry fritters, and donut-ice-cream variations like donut cakes, donut ice cream sandwiches, and donut sundaes will also be offered.

Executive Chef Parker Howard of Spiral Diner will oversee Dreamboat Donuts & Scoops. Spiral Diner, founded by Amy McNutt , opened in 2002 and has locations in Fort Worth and Denton . Parker said in a press release that he and the Spiral team chose to open the vegan donut and ice cream shop because of the lack of availability and easy access to vegan donuts.

“We aren’t trying to reinvent the wheel but add and continue to improve every aspect. We want to create accessibility for those who don’t consume animal products and want sweets without the harm,” Parker said in the press statement.

Parker has researched and developed a vegan, yeast-raised, gluten-free donut recipe. Some yeast donut flavors include traditional glaze and chocolate frosted, as well as playful flavors like Maple Frosted, Matcha Ginger, and Earl Grey Lavender. Diners can grab a cake donut in flavors of blueberry with lemon glaze and red velvet with cream cheese frosting. Other donuts will be filled with raspberry or cherry, among other flavors.

