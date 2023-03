The Panthers create more cap space.

Wednesday afternoon, the Carolina Panthers announced that they have restructured starting right tackle Taylor Moton's contract to free up more cap space.

The team placed the franchise tag on him in 2021 before eventually working out a long-term contract extension worth $72 million over four years. This is the second consecutive offseason in which Moton's contract has been re-worked. Last year, the restructured deal cleared roughly $11.3 million in cap space.

According to OverTheCap , this year's restructure could save another $11 million.

