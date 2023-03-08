Ottawa County board faces 2nd lawsuit

Ottawa County Board of Commissioners’ Chair Joe Moss smiles as he calls a meeting to order Tuesday, Feb. 28. Holland Sentinel photo / Cody Scanlan

A second lawsuit has been filed against the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners.

A complaint was filed Monday in Ottawa County’s 20th Circuit Court regarding the county commissioners’ violations of the Open Meetings Act (OMA) and the Michigan Constitution.

The complaint follows recent Freedom of Information Act requests filed by Progress Michigan regarding the commission’s – and specifically the Ottawa Impact members of the commission – actions on their first meeting on Jan. 3, 2023.

The plaintiffs in suit are county residents Peter Armstrong, Sr., Susan Hoekema, Jason Hunter and Jeffrey Padnos.

The complaint argues the Ottawa Impact commissioners were a de facto public body subject to OMA beginning Nov. 9 (the day after the general election) because, during that period, they:

Constituted a majority and quorum of the incoming Ottawa County board, being nine of 11 members

Performed government functions by meeting and communicating in-person or electronically to deliberate and make decisions on public policy

Exercised government authority by directing Ottawa County employees to carry out their decisions – orders that were obeyed

The complaint includes the following points of evidence:

Two months before officially taking office, Ottawa Impact announced their plan to elect Ottawa Impact leader Joe Moss as Commission Chair, a position with significant authority including running Commission meetings and drafting Commission rules

Moss did not wait to be officially elected Commission chair before exercising that authority. On Dec. 28, 2022, before any Ottawa Impact commissioners-elect were sworn into office, Moss distributed his Commission rules, his committee assignments, and his Commission meeting schedule.

At their first official Commission meeting on Jan. 3, the Ottawa Impact commissioners implemented their previously made secret decisions, all of which were missing from the initial agenda posted for the meeting, denying community members the opportunity to speak on those issues.

“Despite their cries for government transparency, Ottawa Impact has shown from the very beginning that they prefer to make their most sweeping decisions under the cloak of secrecy,” said Lonnie Scott, executive director of Progress Michigan. “Michigan’s laws, and our Constitution, are in place to ensure the public have input in the decisions being made by their representatives.

“By choosing to conceal their agenda and decision-making from the residents of Ottawa County, the Ottawa Impact majority running the Commission has violated the Open Meetings Act and they must be held accountable.”

The complaint seeks to invalidate all decisions made by the Commission on Jan. 3, as well as reimbursement of court costs.

“Progress Michigan has long been a champion for transparency and as we head into ‘Sunshine Week’ our commitment to honest and open government continues,” Scott said. “We’re happy to assist Ottawa County residents in their pursuit of justice in this case.”

Michigan’s Attorney General, Dana Nessel, investigated the county board’s actions at their Jan. 3 meeting.

“Incoming board members clearly held secret meetings, outside of public view, prior to taking office in an effort to execute their will without interference,” Nessel added. “While this behavior does not violate the current standards set forth in the Open Meetings Act, it is the antithesis of transparency and good governance.”

In response, Nessel is proposing changes to the Open Meeting Act, which would define the term “public official” to include a person who has been elected to public office, but has not yet taken his or her oath of office, or otherwise began his or her own term.