Open in App
Springfield, MA
See more from this location?
Daily Voice

20 LBs Of Coke, $100K In Cash, Guns: Drug Ring Bust Nabs 8 In Western Mass, Police Say

By Josh Lanier,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G4kI2_0lCDEMnR00
A multi-agency police task force seized cocaine, fentanyl packaged to look like heroin, more than $100,000 in cash, guns, and cars in Springfield over a month of raids, authorities said. Photo Credit: Massachusetts State Police

A multi-organizational investigation disrupted a drug ring in Western Massachusetts over a month where police arrested eight people and seized millions worth of drugs, guns, and more than $100,000 cash, authorities said.

The arrested began on Jan. 27 and continued through Feb. 17, Massachusetts State Police said in a Wednesday, March 8, news release. During a series of several raids, officers and agents found 9.5 kilograms of cocaine, 2.3 kilos of fentanyl packaged to look like heroin, 111,2000 baggies, 28 grams of fentanyl pills, 18 pounds of marijuana, $104,000 in cash, authorities said.

They also confiscated six motor vehicles linked to the drug organization and three handguns.

Those arrestest and their charges include:

  • Josue Figueroa, 29, of Springfield, charged with trafficking heroin or fentanyl, 200 grams or more; trafficking cocaine, 200 grams or more; and conspiracy to violate narcotics laws;
  • Robert Bigio Sr., 60, of Springfield, charged with trafficking heroin, 100-200 grams; trafficking fentanyl, 10 or more grams; trafficking cocaine, 100-200 grams; and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute;
  • Robert Bigio Jr., 34, of Springfield, charged with trafficking heroin, 100-200 grams; trafficking fentanyl, 10 or more grams; trafficking cocaine, 100-200 grams; and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute;
  • Alexander Rodriguez, 33, of Holyoke, charged with trafficking heroin, 200 grams or more; trafficking fentanyl; and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute;
  • Emmanuel Montano, 38, of Springfield, charged with trafficking in heroin or fentanyl, 36-100 grams;
  • Heriberto Escalera, 34, of Springfield, charged with trafficking heroin or fentanyl, 36-100 grams, 2ndoffense; trafficking cocaine, 100-200 grams; unlawful possession of a firearm, two counts; unlawful possession of ammunition, two counts; possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, two counts; possession of a firearm with a prior conviction for a crime involving violence or drugs, two counts;
  • Christopher Bermudez, 29, of Holyoke, charged with possession of heroin; and
  • Aneudy Lopez-Santos, 40, of Holyoke, charged with trafficking cocaine, 100-200 grams.

Investigators said the drugs were distributed in the Springfield area, which has seen a spike in overdoses in recent years.

The Commonwealth Interstate Narcotics Reduction Enforcement Team carried out the investigations and raids. The western unit of the CINRET is made up of Massachusetts State Troopers and police from Springfield, Holyoke, Easthampton, Westfield, Ludlow, and Pittsfield, the federal Homeland Security Investigations Department, the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department, and the Massachusetts National Guard.

to follow Daily Voice Hampden and receive free news updates.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Massachusetts State newsLocal Massachusetts State
Massachusetts State Police add three suspected killers to Most Wanted Fugitive list
Boston, MA10 hours ago
'Mass Casualty': 2 Airlifted Following Serious Head-On Crash In Greenfield
Greenfield, MA18 hours ago
8 people arrested, more than 100K bags of fentanyl seized in dismantling of Massachusetts drug ring
Springfield, MA5 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Two Springfield residents charged with trafficking cocaine
Springfield, MA14 hours ago
Springfield men arrested for 3D-printed firearm, trafficking amount of drugs
Springfield, MA10 hours ago
Chicopee man charged with murder after Springfield shooting
Springfield, MA14 hours ago
Ex-EH man gets 6½ years for possessing shootout gun
East Hartford, CT13 hours ago
Attempted Assault With Rock: Suspect On Loose In Car With Stolen Plates In Naugatuck
Naugatuck, CT10 hours ago
Another Ghost Gun Found In Springfield; 40th Illegal Weapon Seized This Year
Springfield, MA3 days ago
Women snatch hundreds of dollars worth of items from South Windsor Target
South Windsor, CT19 hours ago
One dead after shooting on Cadwell Drive in Springfield
Springfield, MA2 days ago
Woman arrested for DUI, assaulting a police officer in Stamford
Stamford, VT1 day ago
One arrested in Springfield for OUI after crash
Springfield, MA3 days ago
Second murder on same Hartford block in days
Hartford, CT1 day ago
Witnesses Sought: I-84 Collision Injures Southington Man
Southington, CT12 hours ago
What Does Guilty Plea By Manager Of NJ Bus Company That Endangered Children Mean For Owner?
Newark, NJ19 hours ago
Information Sought: 18-Year-Old Found Shot On Busy Cromwell Roadway
Cromwell, CT11 hours ago
Helicopters, K9s Search For Man Behind Car Crash In Northborough: Police
Northborough, MA1 day ago
'Mass Casualty': 2 Airlifted After Serious Head-On Crash In Western Mass
Greenfield, MA18 hours ago
Fatal Crash: Woman ID'd As Victim Of 2-Vehicle Collision In Meriden
Meriden, CT16 hours ago
Central Mass Drug Ring: 17 People Convicted In Heroin, Fentanyl, Cocaine Trafficking Case: Feds
Fitchburg, MA3 days ago
4 Survive Head-On Crash On I-295 In South Jersey
Deptford Township, NJ18 hours ago
Massachusetts postal worker sentenced for stealing packages
Fitchburg, MA3 days ago
Police: 8 people arrested in connection with Hampden County drug trafficking ring
Springfield, MA4 days ago
Massachusetts woman, temp agency owner, arrested for allegedly hiding $3.2 Million in payroll
Randolph, MA2 days ago
Setauket Man Killed In Vermont Crash
Cavendish, VT1 day ago
New Bedford and Fall River ranked in Top Ten most dangerous cities in Massachusetts
New Bedford, MA2 days ago
New Haven man dead after shooting at party in Hamden
Hamden, CT1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy