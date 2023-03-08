20 LBs Of Coke, $100K In Cash, Guns: Drug Ring Bust Nabs 8 In Western Mass, Police Say

A multi-agency police task force seized cocaine, fentanyl packaged to look like heroin, more than $100,000 in cash, guns, and cars in Springfield over a month of raids, authorities said. Photo Credit: Massachusetts State Police

A multi-organizational investigation disrupted a drug ring in Western Massachusetts over a month where police arrested eight people and seized millions worth of drugs, guns, and more than $100,000 cash, authorities said.

The arrested began on Jan. 27 and continued through Feb. 17, Massachusetts State Police said in a Wednesday, March 8, news release. During a series of several raids, officers and agents found 9.5 kilograms of cocaine, 2.3 kilos of fentanyl packaged to look like heroin, 111,2000 baggies, 28 grams of fentanyl pills, 18 pounds of marijuana, $104,000 in cash, authorities said.

They also confiscated six motor vehicles linked to the drug organization and three handguns.

Those arrestest and their charges include:

Josue Figueroa, 29, of Springfield, charged with trafficking heroin or fentanyl, 200 grams or more; trafficking cocaine, 200 grams or more; and conspiracy to violate narcotics laws;

Robert Bigio Sr., 60, of Springfield, charged with trafficking heroin, 100-200 grams; trafficking fentanyl, 10 or more grams; trafficking cocaine, 100-200 grams; and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute;

Robert Bigio Jr., 34, of Springfield, charged with trafficking heroin, 100-200 grams; trafficking fentanyl, 10 or more grams; trafficking cocaine, 100-200 grams; and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute;

Alexander Rodriguez, 33, of Holyoke, charged with trafficking heroin, 200 grams or more; trafficking fentanyl; and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute;

Emmanuel Montano, 38, of Springfield, charged with trafficking in heroin or fentanyl, 36-100 grams;

Heriberto Escalera, 34, of Springfield, charged with trafficking heroin or fentanyl, 36-100 grams, 2ndoffense; trafficking cocaine, 100-200 grams; unlawful possession of a firearm, two counts; unlawful possession of ammunition, two counts; possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, two counts; possession of a firearm with a prior conviction for a crime involving violence or drugs, two counts;

Christopher Bermudez, 29, of Holyoke, charged with possession of heroin; and

Aneudy Lopez-Santos, 40, of Holyoke, charged with trafficking cocaine, 100-200 grams.

Investigators said the drugs were distributed in the Springfield area, which has seen a spike in overdoses in recent years.

The Commonwealth Interstate Narcotics Reduction Enforcement Team carried out the investigations and raids. The western unit of the CINRET is made up of Massachusetts State Troopers and police from Springfield, Holyoke, Easthampton, Westfield, Ludlow, and Pittsfield, the federal Homeland Security Investigations Department, the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department, and the Massachusetts National Guard.

