Penguins Sign Make-A-Wish Kids to One-Day Contracts

The Pittsburgh Penguins granted the wishes of four kids by making them official members of the team for a day.

PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Penguins made dreams come true when they signed a group of Make-A-Wish kids to contracts, making them members of the team for a day.

General manager Ron Hextall officially signed six-year-old Dominic, 13-year-old Logan, 14-year-old Chayce, and 17-year-old Luke to one-day contract with the Penguins ahead of their Wednesday practice.

As members of the team, the kids got to enjoy breakfast with the team, take in an on-ice practice session, and speak with the media.

The youngest signee, Dominic, is the only local face to join the team, hailing from Gibsonia; the remaining three all came from different parts of Canada.

Dominic said his favorite players are Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel, but his favorite position in hockey is goalie.

Logan was born in Southwest Ontario and grew a liking to the Penguins through watching Crosby lead Team Canada to victory in multiple different tournaments including the 2010 and 2014 Olympics.

Luke, a native of Shediac, New Brunswick, said that it was an honor to be a part of the team.

“It really means a lot just to have this opportunity to be part of such a great organization,” Luke said.

Chayce was in agreement that it was a once in a lifetime opportunity to be a member of the Penguins.

All four kids shared Crosby as their favorite player, but Chayce had a second choice that hit a little closer to home.

Chayce said that his second-favorite player was former Philadelphia Flyers forward and his Stanley Cup Champion cousin, Reggie Leach.

When asked what everyone’s favorite part of hockey was, Chayce stated how much he loves the big hits and that makes sense from someone related to a former Broad Street Bully.

Crosby was just as excited to meet and share the ice with the newest members of the team.

“Any time we can do this, guys are more than willing to be a part of it,” Crosby said. “This is a pretty unique thing. A great experience for the kids and a lot of fun to be a part of.”

While the kids signed one-day contracts, their time around the team is not over; Dominic, Logan, Chayce, Luke, and their families will be guests in Sidney Crosby’s charity suite when the Penguins take on the New York Islanders on Thursday.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Penguins Need to Be 'Full Throttle' As Postseason Approaches

Jason Zucker Is Pricing Himself Out of Penguins Reach

Alex Nyalnder Proves Worthy of Spot on Penguins Roster

Penguins Battle Back Against NHL's Worst Team for OTW

Bryan Rust, Mikael Granlund Out of Penguins Lineup