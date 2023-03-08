Open in App
Pittsburgh, PA
See more from this location?
Inside The Penguins

Penguins Sign Make-A-Wish Kids to One-Day Contracts

By Nick Horwat,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hxDXT_0lCDEHNo00

The Pittsburgh Penguins granted the wishes of four kids by making them official members of the team for a day.

PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Penguins made dreams come true when they signed a group of Make-A-Wish kids to contracts, making them members of the team for a day.

General manager Ron Hextall officially signed six-year-old Dominic, 13-year-old Logan, 14-year-old Chayce, and 17-year-old Luke to one-day contract with the Penguins ahead of their Wednesday practice.

As members of the team, the kids got to enjoy breakfast with the team, take in an on-ice practice session, and speak with the media.

The youngest signee, Dominic, is the only local face to join the team, hailing from Gibsonia; the remaining three all came from different parts of Canada.

Dominic said his favorite players are Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel, but his favorite position in hockey is goalie.

Logan was born in Southwest Ontario and grew a liking to the Penguins through watching Crosby lead Team Canada to victory in multiple different tournaments including the 2010 and 2014 Olympics.

Luke, a native of Shediac, New Brunswick, said that it was an honor to be a part of the team.

“It really means a lot just to have this opportunity to be part of such a great organization,” Luke said.

Chayce was in agreement that it was a once in a lifetime opportunity to be a member of the Penguins.

All four kids shared Crosby as their favorite player, but Chayce had a second choice that hit a little closer to home.

Chayce said that his second-favorite player was former Philadelphia Flyers forward and his Stanley Cup Champion cousin, Reggie Leach.

When asked what everyone’s favorite part of hockey was, Chayce stated how much he loves the big hits and that makes sense from someone related to a former Broad Street Bully.

Crosby was just as excited to meet and share the ice with the newest members of the team.

“Any time we can do this, guys are more than willing to be a part of it,” Crosby said. “This is a pretty unique thing. A great experience for the kids and a lot of fun to be a part of.”

While the kids signed one-day contracts, their time around the team is not over; Dominic, Logan, Chayce, Luke, and their families will be guests in Sidney Crosby’s charity suite when the Penguins take on the New York Islanders on Thursday.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Penguins Need to Be 'Full Throttle' As Postseason Approaches

Jason Zucker Is Pricing Himself Out of Penguins Reach

Alex Nyalnder Proves Worthy of Spot on Penguins Roster

Penguins Battle Back Against NHL's Worst Team for OTW

Bryan Rust, Mikael Granlund Out of Penguins Lineup

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Pittsburgh, PA newsLocal Pittsburgh, PA
Nick Bonino Out of Penguins Lineup Week-to-Week with Lacerated Kidney
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Penguins Becoming Hottest Team in NHL
Pittsburgh, PA14 hours ago
The Core Can Lead Penguins to Postseason
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Penguins vs. Flyers: Keystone State Matchup
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Sidney Crosby Named NHL's Second Star of the Week
Pittsburgh, PA15 hours ago
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX4 days ago
Melissa McCarthy's Oscars gown was ruined when Christian Siriano's studio flooded — so he made a new one in days
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
A Black man was found dead after he told his mother he was being chased. Police said there's ‘no reason’ to suspect foul play.
Taylorsville, MS11 hours ago
A comprehensive list of everyone who's been banned from attending the Oscars
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Michael Irvin Misconduct Case: Judge Red Hot After Blatant Violation
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Kate Hudson corrected a red-carpet reporter at the Oscars after they mistakenly said she previously won an award
Los Angeles, CA16 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy