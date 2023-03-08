Open in App
Yerba Buena Is Getting a New Cocktail Lounge, The Harlequin

By Elise McCorkle

5 days ago
The Harlequin , a new cocktail lounge and restaurant, is headed to San Francisco’s Yerba Buena neighborhood. The eatery will take over a 3,449-square-foot space at 68 4th Street , previously belonging to The Keystone Social House, near notable establishments like the Marriott Marquis, the event venue Moscone Center, and the Mosser Hotel.

The concept’s principal owner, Phil Chen , tells What Now San Francisco, “We wanted to be in a space close to Moscone, and it’s right between Alchemist and Members Only” — two more of Chen’s concepts.

He shares that he has been familiar with the space since it was home to an establishment called Annabelle’s, and he worked in the office next door.

Chen, also behind the gastropub Woodbury and Members Only’s subterranean lounge, Finders Keepers, sums up his concepts as “great bars with great food” that “focus on steaks and sharable items.” He says that The Harlequin’s menu is still in development, but to expect “more of the same.”

The eatery will open in mid to early June.



