Seahawks NFL Draft Top 30 Visits Tracker

By Corbin K. Smith,

5 days ago

As teams wrap up their evaluation process for this year's draft, the Seahawks have started bringing in prospects for top-30 visits. Which players reportedly have visited or are scheduled to visit the VMAC?

With the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine now in the books, the Seahawks and all 32 NFL teams are in the midst of conducting their pre-draft top-30 visits. In this process, each team can bring in up to 30 players to their respective facilities for interviews and meetings with coaches as well as medical examinations and physicals.

While these on-site meetings are only part of the evaluation process leading up to the three-day event, they can play a critical role in determining where each player ends up on draft weekend. In the past, Seattle has drafted several prospects after they attended the VMAC for private workouts on top-30 visits, including linebacker Boye Mafe and receiver Dareke Young last year and Frank Clark back in 2015.

Keeping that in mind, here's a look at the players who reportedly have already met with the Seahawks or are scheduled to workout on top-30 visits before the draft:

Dawand Jones, T, Ohio State

2022 Stats : Zero sacks, four pressures allowed

Dawand Jones has played against some of the best pass rushers in the nation, including current Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis.

Per Ryan Fowler of The Draft Network, the Seahawks are one of seven teams to already schedule Jones for an on-site pre-draft visit. A multi-year starter for the Buckeyes, the massive 6-foot-8, 374-pound tackle garnered Second-Team All-Big Ten honors each of the past two seasons. While his athleticism may be limited, his rare 36 3/8-inch arms and mountain-like frame give him a major advantage working against speed and power rushers, as evidenced by giving up only four pressures on 349 pass blocking plays in 2022. After drafting Charles Cross and Abraham Lucas last season, this would be a curious player of interest for Seattle, but the team has always been enamored by talents with unique physical traits and Jones checks off that box.

Starring at SEC and ACC programs, Jammie Robinson racked up tackles and interceptions in bunches in an excellent college career.

Jammie Robinson, S, Florida State

2022 Stats : 99 tackles, one interception, five passes defensed

According to a source, the Seahawks have lined up a visit with Robinson, who started his career at South Carolina before transferring with two years of eligibility left. On the smaller end for a box safety at 5-foot-11, 194 pounds, Robinson plays much bigger than his weight class and brings a feisty, aggressive style with him every time he takes the field. He can have some trouble corralling bigger running backs and wouldn't be classified as a thumper by any stretch, but he's a physical gamer with capable ball skills and positional versatility to play either safety spot or the slot. With Jamal Adams coming off another significant injury and Quandre Diggs now 30 years old, he may be a potential day two pick for Seattle to groom as an eventual starter down the line.

