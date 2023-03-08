Deputies: Polk County student, 15, stabbed classmate with kitchen knife during middle school fight

A middle school student is facing multiple felonies after he allegedly stabbed a classmate Wednesday during a fight on campus, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Aalijah Parker, 15, of Winter Haven, was arrested after fleeing Westwood Middle School. He was located around 1:45 p.m. at a relative’s home nearby.

Deputies responded to the middle school in Winter Haven around 1:10 p.m.

Parker and the victim, a 14-year-old classmate, were fighting when Parker allegedly stabbed his classmate with a fixed-blade kitchen knife, similar to a paring knife, according to deputies. The 14-year-old was taken to a hospital.

READ: Man accused in Pine Hills shootings pleads not guilty to killing TV reporter, 9-year-old girl

The school immediately went on lockdown as deputies searched for the suspect, the sheriff’s office said.

Westwood Middle School lifted the lockdown about an hour later.

Deputies found the knife that Parker used and later threw behind a trailer in the area.

READ: No signs of foul play: Authorities give update on businessman found dead rolled in carpet

In a prepared statement, Sheriff Grady Judd said Parker exhibited “outrageous violent criminal behavior that we are not going to tolerate.”

“This student is facing some serious felony charges,” Judd said. “I’m proud of the partnership we have with Polk County Public Schools and my deputies’ quick actions. Our prayers are with the victim and we are hoping for a fast recovery.”

READ: 4th victim identified in deadly mid-air collision of 2 planes over Winter Haven lake













Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.