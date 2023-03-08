Deputies: Polk County student, 15, stabbed classmate with kitchen knife during middle school fight

Aalijah Parker, 15, of Winter Haven, was arrested after fleeing Westwood Middle School. He was located around 1:45 p.m. at a relative’s home nearby.
Deputies responded to the middle school in Winter Haven around 1:10 p.m.
Parker and the victim, a 14-year-old classmate, were fighting when Parker allegedly stabbed his classmate with a fixed-blade kitchen knife, similar to a paring knife, according to deputies. The 14-year-old was taken to a hospital.
In a prepared statement, Sheriff Grady Judd said Parker exhibited “outrageous violent criminal behavior that we are not going to tolerate.”
“This student is facing some serious felony charges,” Judd said. “I’m proud of the partnership we have with Polk County Public Schools and my deputies’ quick actions. Our prayers are with the victim and we are hoping for a fast recovery.”
