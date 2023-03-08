Open in App
Hero dog who investigated hundreds of fires passes away in lap of his master

By Sukhmani Sethi,

5 days ago

A retired dog, that worked for the West Midlands Fire Service, with handler Mat Dixon, passed away on Tuesday after being diagnosed with brain cancer .

Kai, 10, a Belgian Malinois was recued as a puppy by Mr Dixon, who trained him up for service as an investigation search dog.

The canine was retired in January after losing his sight overnight and was later diagnosed with a brain tumour.

His job was to go into the site of a fire after it had been extinguished and use his skills of deduction by sniffing for an accelerant to check if arson had been committed.

When Kai lost his eyesight his owner said the dog continued to amaze him by adapting to his condition, and even managed to find a tennis ball.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uPVjK_0lCDAbz400

Kai received palliative care in his last days, and was taken to the beach by Mr Dixon who wrote on Twitter that he was 'visiting all [Kai's] favourite places while we still can'.

When announcing Kai's brain tumour, Mr Dixon also wrote: 'I have come to the most  difficult decision that operations, chemotherapy and invasive treatments is a road I don't want Kai to have to walk down.

'He has had 10 years of living his best life. Hopefully I have done him half as proud as he has me'.

Kai died with his head on Mr Dixon's lap, a chew in his mouth and 'a wag in his tail,' Mr Dixon wrote on Twitter.

'Kai's service to our communities has been vital,' the fire service said in tribute.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZfSAX_0lCDAbz400

Mr Dixon said that Kai would be taken to Prestwood Pet Crematorium tomorrow, and will 'scatter his ashes where he can run free forever'.

He added: 'He deserves that much at least'.

