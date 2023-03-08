Open in App
The Associated Press

Assertio: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

5 days ago

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Assertio Holdings, Inc. (ASRT) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $88.6 million.

The Lake Forest, Illinois-based company said it had profit of $1.34 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $50.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $109.6 million, or $2.03 per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $156.2 million.

Assertio shares have risen 39% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $5.96, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ASRT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ASRT

