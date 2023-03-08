Paul George Reveals Why Russell Westbrook is an Amazing Teammate

Paul George gave a very in-depth answer about Russell Westbrook.

Paul George knows Russell Westbrook better than anybody on the Clippers because of the two years they spent together in Oklahoma City. One of the reasons he was the main advocate for bringing him to LA was because of Russell's 'leadership.

Many players have called Russell Westbrook one of the best teammates they've ever had, and on the newest episode of 'Podcast P', Paul George revealed exactly why Russell is such an amazing teammate.

"One thing with Russ is that he had a special relationship with everybody on the team," George said. "He would have a conversation with Steve-o about New Zealand stuff, rugby, and then he'll have a conversation with me about fishing, then he'll have a conversation with Jerami Grant on anime. He just had a connection with everybody on the team where you get on the floor, it was chemistry. This dude really know me, he really rocking with me. Hell yeah, I wanna play for him, I'm bought in."

For George, he's never seen a player establish as many relationships as Russell Westbrook has. It's a type of leadership that he still remembers to this day.

"I thought that was really special, I've never seen that," George said. "Usually the star players, they're not assholes, but they have a special relationship with 3 or 4 guys, and the rest is just like, 'oh yeah that's my teammate.' Russ was like... everybody was his boy. It was dope, it was the craziest thing I've witnessed... but talk about leadership, Russ was a leader man."

The Clippers still haven't found the best success yet since adding Westbrook, but they have won their last game. If they win tonight against the Toronto Raptors, it'll start truly creating some momentum.