The Associated Press

MongoDB: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

5 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — MongoDB Inc. (MDB) on Wednesday reported a loss of $64.4 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 93 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 57 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 7 cents per share.

The database platform posted revenue of $361.3 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $335.8 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $345.4 million, or $5.03 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.28 billion.

For the current quarter ending in April, MongoDB expects its per-share earnings to range from 17 cents to 20 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $344 million to $348 million for the fiscal first quarter.

MongoDB expects full-year earnings in the range of 96 cents to $1.10 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.51 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MDB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MDB

