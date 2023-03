Mar 8, 2023; Greensboro, NC, USA; Syracuse Orange guard Joseph Girard III (11) battle for control of the ball against Wake Forest Demon Deacons forward Andrew Carr (11) and guard Lucas Taylor (0) during the first half of the second round of the ACC tournament at Greensboro Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Wake Forest tops Syracuse on last-second 3-pointer

Daivien Williamson drained a 3-pointer with 0.5 seconds left as Wake Forest topped Syracuse 77-74 on Wednesday in the second round of the ACC tournament from Greensboro, N.C.