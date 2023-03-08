Open in App
Baton Rouge, LA
The Associated Press

Former Louisiana lawmaker dies of surgery complications

5 days ago

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Dan Richey, an ultra-conservative Louisiana politician in the 1970s and 1980s, has died. He was 74.

The Advocate reported that Richey died Sunday of complications from surgery. Rabenhorst Funeral Home in Baton Rouge confirmed it was handling arrangements, which are pending.

Richey earned a reputation as a frequent critic of then-Democratic Gov. Edwin Edwards after his election to the state House in 1975 from Concordia and Catahoula parishes. He was elected to the state Senate four years later.

After his 1983 legislative defeat, Richey practiced law, served as news director for a TV station in Baton Rouge and went on to work for then-Gov. Mike Foster, a Republican, as the abstinence director to discourage teen pregnancy.

Richey began his political career as a conservative Democrat. He became a Republican in the 1990s.

Richey had four children — William, Aida, Joseph and John. His wife, Jessie, predeceased him.

