The Iconic Y2K-Era Marc Jacobs Stam Bag Is Back — Here’s Where You Can Buy It Now.

A Y2K heartthrob has re-entered the chat: Today, Marc Jacobs launched a re-edition of its iconic Stam Bag. The bag is available for purchase in two sizes — the classic (shown above), as well as a petite version — on Marcjacobs.com .

Marc Jacobs introduced the Stam Bag on the fall 2005 runway collection, naming the quilted lamb leather design after popular Canadian model Jessica Stam. The original bag made quick work of achieving ‘It’ bag status: Shortly after its runway debut, celebrities like Lindsay Lohan, Rihanna, Hilary Duff, and Beyoncé slung the bag over their shoulders. Mary J. Blige and Eva Longoria sported the Stam bag with other early aughts strongholds, like chunky belts and shimmery brow bone highlighter.

Alexandra Tomlinson wearing Marc Jacobs Fall 2005 during Olympus Fashion Week Fall 2005 – Marc Jacobs – Runway at New York State Armory in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Randy Brooke/WireImage)

Left to right: NEW YORK – JANUARY 17: (ITALY OUT, NY DAILY NEWS OUT, NY NEWSDAY OUT) Actress Lindsay Lohan walks to the Metropolitan Museum of Art on January 17, 2006 in New York City. (Photo by Arnaldo Magnani/Getty Images); Mary J. Blige during Olympus Fashion Week Spring 2006 – Marc Jacobs – Show and After Party at Bryant Park in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage); Eva Longoria during Olympus Fashion Week Spring 2006 – Marc Jacobs – Show and After Party at Bryant Park in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage).

The physician bag-shaped accessory gained popularity when similar hefty designer handbags were dominating the scene (à la Chloé’s Paddington Bag). The Stam Bag ticked all the boxes: Quilted leather, an oversized shape, and a heavy dose of hardware. After much success and many limited edition iterations featuring metallic finishes, feathers, and even sequins, Marc Jacobs retired the style in 2013.

Today’s re-edition of the Stam Bag celebrates the roots of the designer bag. The campaign features the bag’s eponymous model, Stam, along with other ’00s icons like Paris Hilton, Ashanti, Ashlee Simpson, and Selma Blair (a long-time friend of the label). The Re-Edition Quilted Leather Stam Bag is available in black and creamy white colorways, featuring lamb leather material, a metal frame, coin purse closure, a removable shoulder chain strap, an exterior and interior zipper pocket, and silky faille fabric lining. Its large shoulder bag size is apropos for everyday wear, whether you’re heading to work or shlepping returns. The Re-Edition Quilted Little Leather Stam Bag features those same details in a smaller design for day-to-night wear. The petite Stam Bag is available in black and rose pink colorways.

Model Jessica Stam poses with her namesake Marc Jacobs bag in the 2023 campaign.

If recent moves by top designers have shown us anything, it’s that Y2K nostalgia is a non-negotiably of-the-moment. The enduring demand for bags from the early aughts is cemented in growing Instagram accounts like @Y2kbags . For further proof, take note that the Stam Bag’s return comes on the heels of Gucci’s re-release of its Tom Ford-era Horsebit Chain Clutch during the house’s fall 2023 show.

The Stam Bag is poised for a major comeback, so shop now before these styles sell out.

