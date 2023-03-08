Open in App
Green Sea, SC
See more from this location?
myhorrynews.com

Wrongful death lawsuit filed against OnStar after murder of Green Sea grandmother

By Hannah Strong Oskin hannah.oskin@myhorrynews.com,

3 days ago
Months after a Marion man was convicted of killing an 80-year-old grandmother from Green Sea, her family has filed a suit against OnStar, alleging the...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Police: 2 hurt after assault, shooting in Carolina Forest neighborhood
Myrtle Beach, SC17 hours ago
Son of former Horry County police chief accused of leading officers on chase, arrested again
Myrtle Beach, SC1 day ago
Son of former Horry County police chief arrested for 3rd time in 5 years, police report shows
Conway, SC1 day ago
Coroner IDs 78-year-old woman killed in Georgetown Co. crash
Pawleys Island, SC16 hours ago
3 Florence County men face multiple attempted murder charges for November shooting
Florence, SC1 day ago
Some Aynor schools in "secure mode" due to alleged area bank robbery
Aynor, SC1 day ago
Murder suspect accused of cutting off ankle monitor possibly in Robeson County, officials say
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Coroner ID’s 78-year-old woman killed in Pawleys Island crash
Pawleys Island, SC18 hours ago
Man charged in deadly Florence County nightclub shooting
Florence, SC1 day ago
3 arrested in Florence on meth, marijuana charges Thursday, police say
Florence, SC2 days ago
Fake Threat To Horry County School Could Result In A Juvenile Charged
Myrtle Beach, SC1 day ago
Shooting in car leads to arrest in Florence
Florence, SC14 hours ago
Police: Man, woman arrested in connection to Marion murder
Marion, SC3 days ago
Investigation underway after deadly shooting Friday in Lumberton, deputies say
Lumberton, NC1 day ago
Aynor High School moved to ‘secure’ status after reported bank robbery
Aynor, SC1 day ago
SCHP: 1 dead, 2 injured in U.S. 17 crash near Pawleys Island
Pawleys Island, SC1 day ago
Robeson County Sheriff’s Office investigating after Lumberton man shot, killed
Lumberton, NC1 day ago
Watch: Deputy disciplined after response to burnouts, doughnuts during funeral in Cheraw
Cheraw, SC3 days ago
Activist, online publication seeking justice for victims in Mexico kidnapping
Lake City, SC2 days ago
Red Springs police officer resigns amid FBI investigation
Red Springs, NC3 days ago
3 injured in crash on Dick Pond Road near Surfside Beach
Surfside Beach, SC1 day ago
News13 exclusive: Take a look inside Horry County’s new, state-of-the-art E-911 center
Conway, SC1 day ago
Parents up in arms after Cumberland County school bus driver accused of choking, assaulting student
Fayetteville, NC1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy