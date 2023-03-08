Colorado police not filing charges against Ja Morant for video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. ( WREG ) — Police in Glendale, Colorado announced Wednesday that no charges will be filed against Ja Morant after a video appeared to show the Grizzlies superstar holding a gun in a club.

After the announcement, the Grizzlies said Morant will be away from the team for at least four more games. He was previously suspended for two games after the incident while the NBA conducts an investigation.

Glendale Police said during the investigation, they were not able to determine probable cause existed for the filing of any charges.

Police also said they didn’t receive any calls at the nightclub regarding a weapon, no one filed a complaint, and no disturbances were reported.

“Although the video was concerning, there was not enough available evidence to charge anyone with a crime,” according to a press release.

Morant streamed the video on his Instagram account early Saturday morning hours after playing in Denver.

Memphis Tigers coach Penny Hardaway voiced his support for Morant Tuesday, saying in part, “We’re all praying for Ja. I’m here for Ja. I’m really close to the family. Not as close to Ja. We’re just praying for him.”

While police in Colorado said no criminal charges will be filed, the NBA is still investigating the incident which could lead to more sanctions for Ja Morant.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.