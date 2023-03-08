Open in App
Revere, MA
Daily Voice

Trafficker Trapped, 16 Kilos Of Cocaine Seized In Revere: Police

By Morgan Gonzales,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S6oTY_0lCD5hqe00

An investigation began at the beginning of the year netted a drug trafficker and his spoils, officials say.

Humberto "Pancho" Mesa-Gomez, 52, was arrested on Monday, March 6 at a residence in Revere as a result of the investigation that revealed 16 total kilograms of cocaine and a large amount of cash from multiple locations in Suffolk County, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The investigation involved multiple state and federal agencies, including:

  • State Police Detectives
  • State Police Gang Unit and Narcotics Section
  • DEA
  • Boston Police

The State Police Special Tactical Operations Team made the arrest.

Mesa-Gomez was charged with trafficking a Class B narcotic over 200 grams. He was arraigned on Tuesday, March 7 at Chelsea District Court.

Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden is prosecuting Mesa-Gomez's case.

Comments / 0
Comments / 0

