Trafficker Trapped, 16 Kilos Of Cocaine Seized In Revere: Police

An investigation began at the beginning of the year netted a drug trafficker and his spoils, officials say.

Humberto "Pancho" Mesa-Gomez, 52, was arrested on Monday, March 6 at a residence in Revere as a result of the investigation that revealed 16 total kilograms of cocaine and a large amount of cash from multiple locations in Suffolk County, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The investigation involved multiple state and federal agencies, including:

State Police Detectives

State Police Gang Unit and Narcotics Section

DEA

Boston Police

The State Police Special Tactical Operations Team made the arrest.

Mesa-Gomez was charged with trafficking a Class B narcotic over 200 grams. He was arraigned on Tuesday, March 7 at Chelsea District Court.

Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden is prosecuting Mesa-Gomez's case.