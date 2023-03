wearegreenbay.com

What it’s like to live — and even thrive — with stiff-person syndrome By Katharin Czink, 5 days ago

By Katharin Czink, 5 days ago

(WGN-TV) You probably hadn’t heard of stiff-person syndrome until superstar singer Celine Dion announced her battle with the rare and often misdiagnosed ailment in December. ...