Open in App
Fort Worth, TX
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Another Fort Worth nursing home has been identified as one of the nation’s worst, feds say

By Ciara McCarthy,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vPFHg_0lCD3HJ800

A second Fort Worth nursing home has been designated one of the worst in the nation by the federal government, after years of repeated fines and citations for health and safety problems.

Remarkable Healthcare of Fort Worth , 6649 North Riverside Dr., was added to the nation’s Special Focus Facility list in January, according to a spokesperson for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The most recent version of the list was made public in February.

Remarkable Healthcare of Fort Worth joins a list of 87 nursing homes generally considered to be “ among the most poorly performing facilities ” in the U.S., according to the Center for Medicare Advisory. In January, federal regulators identified Fort Worth Southwest Nursing Center as one of the worst in the nation. It remains on the list as of February.

Remarkable Healthcare of Fort Worth has 120 beds, according to its license, but usually houses about 70 people each day, according to federal data. The nursing home has been fined 48 times in the last three years, and has paid more than $315,713 in fines. In January 2022, as the Omicron variant of COVID-19 was spreading faster and more easily than any earlier version of the COVID-19 virus, state surveyors visited the nursing home to find that staff had not separated COVID positive residents from those who had not yet contracted the virus.

The nursing home’s administrator told the state inspector that “given how highly contagious the new omicron variant of COVID-19 was, the nursing home decided to treat the negative COVID-19 roommates of COVID-19 positive residents as positive since they had already been exposed.” The administrator said he had not spoken with Tarrant County Public Health nor his state health department program manager about letting patients with COVID share rooms and wings with patients who were not yet infected, a violation of state guidelines.

Remarkable Duo LLC owns 72% of the nursing home , according to federal records. That LLC is registered to Jon McPike of Southlake, according to the Texas Comptroller’s online database. McPike said via a text message that “Remarkable Healthcare’s top priority is to provide stellar quality of care in a hospitality environment. Remarkable Healthcare has continued to achieve excellent patient outcomes, despite the recent regulatory focus. The Remarkable Healthcare Team stands behind the exceptional care we have provided to all of our patients. We look forward to working closely with HHSC for guidance through a more detailed survey process than was experienced prior to the Covid pandemic.”

The Special Focus Facility program was created in 1998 as a way for federal and state authorities to identify “the lowest-performing facilities” in the nation by looking at the number of deficiencies and the severity of those problems, according to the Center for Medicare Advisory. The program was designed to keep a closer eye on nursing homes and assisted living facilities with the most serious long-term issues, and some facilities have improved after being identified. In October, the Biden administration announced new rules for these nursing homes as part of a larger re-evaluation of homes and assisted living facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
Silicon Valley Bank’s failure felt in North Texas, could ‘kill’ startup companies
Fort Worth, TX9 hours ago
Lawmaker who wants to abolish TAD: ‘Tarrant Appraisal District should never be in the news’
Fort Worth, TX14 hours ago
I’ll die before I pay off my student loans. It’s past time to end this corrupt system | Opinion
Fort Worth, TX1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
City of Fort Worth purchases 15 acres to create housing for homeless population
Fort Worth, TX12 hours ago
Woman who lost $75K in North Texas, worldwide online romance scam warning others of the danger
Grand Prairie, TX1 day ago
Dead roaches observed, one restaurant closed in latest Fort Worth health inspections
Fort Worth, TX2 days ago
Fort Worth schools are hiring more non-certified teachers for special ed. Here’s why.
Fort Worth, TX18 hours ago
Fifth person arrested in multiple North Texas fentanyl busts
Flower Mound, TX3 days ago
Fort Worth area cities get creative in search for lifeguards. Here’s how to find a job
Fort Worth, TX3 days ago
North Richland Hills woman killed by a train in Fort Worth
Fort Worth, TX18 hours ago
Four people shot dead in Dallas apartment, police say; infant there was not injured
Dallas, TX13 hours ago
Woman pinned between train cars near West 7th St. in Fort Worth dies, authorities say
Fort Worth, TX14 hours ago
Police looking for killer who left a man to die in South Dallas
Dallas, TX19 hours ago
13-year-old girl taken from Texas found in locked shed in NC, sheriff says
Dallas, TX10 hours ago
Pay-to-park spaces at Fort Worth’s University Park Village have disappeared after backlash
Fort Worth, TX12 hours ago
Fort Worth police chief disrespects Black residents with hand-picked group of advisers | Opinion
Fort Worth, TX3 days ago
STUDY: This is the salary needed to live comfortably in Dallas-Fort Worth & other large metros in Texas
Dallas, TX3 days ago
Flower Mound teen, alleged supplier for Carrollton fentanyl trafficker, arrested
Flower Mound, TX2 days ago
Fentanyl sales suspect tells police he is white, lives in Flower Mound and will be fine
Flower Mound, TX3 days ago
Texas teacher resigns, arrested for alleged relationship with student, district says
Grand Prairie, TX17 hours ago
Fort Worth Police video shows confrontation that ended in a man being shot by officers
Fort Worth, TX16 hours ago
Construction worker killed in north Fort Worth now identified
Fort Worth, TX4 days ago
Two charged with murder in connection to Northwest Dallas shooting that killed four
Dallas, TX15 hours ago
Tarrant County judge calls on Appraisal District to follow recall process for filling board seat
Keller, TX3 days ago
Fort Worth man dies in construction accident, police say
Fort Worth, TX4 days ago
Grand Prairie high school teacher had improper relationship with student, police allege
Grand Prairie, TX9 hours ago
Police investigate shots fired in large crowd at Katherine Rose Memorial Park in Mansfield
Mansfield, TX3 hours ago
Fort Worth violent crime down 13%, homicides fall 24.5%. City credits police initiative
Fort Worth, TX3 days ago
Parents, we can’t let FWISD flounder any more. Let’s demand accountability | Opinion
Fort Worth, TX3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy