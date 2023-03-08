Major data breach exposes personal information of ‘hundreds’ of lawmakers and staff

A major data breach of DC Health Link has exposed the personal information of lawmakers and staff in both chambers, congressional officials informed members on Wednesday.

The size and scope of the breach were not immediately clear, but the FBI believes data from hundreds of members and staffers of both the House and Senate were stolen. The breach exposed "Personal Identifiable Information" of enrollees who had information on DC Health Link.

"Speaker McCarthy and Democratic Leader Jeffries have formally requested additional information from DC Health Link on what data was taken, who was impacted and what steps they are taking — including providing monitoring protections — to protect House victims of this breach," the House chief administrative officer said in an email to members.

The FBI is investigating the situation, and authorities are working on compiling a list of names of those whose data was compromised. Staffers and members were encouraged to freeze their credit with Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion out of an abundance of caution.

"It is important to note that at this time, it does not appear that Members of the House of Representatives were the specific target of the attack," the chief administrative officer emphasized.

A similar message was sent to members and staffers in the Senate informing them of the apparent hack.



Following the disclosure, the House Administration Committee said that its chairman, Bryan Steil (R-WI), was working with the CAO to address the breach and safeguard the personal information of lawmakers and staff.



In a letter requesting additional information, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) noted that the breach could extend to spouses and families of lawmakers and staffers.

"We write on a bipartisan basis concerning an egregious security breach within DC Health Link's insurance marketplace, which has compromised the personal information of numerous House Members, spouses, dependents, and employees in both parties," the letter said.