Winnie the Pooh Plate Recalled, Could Expose Children to Toxic Substances

Customers who purchased the time Winnie the Pooh Children's Bamboo Plates from Primark should be prepared to return them. The Consumer Product Safety Commission released a notice on March 2, 2023 to notify customers that there has been a recall on the children's bamboo plates due to them having elevated levels of lead and formaldehyde. If ingested, both lead and formaldehyde are toxic and can cause adverse health effects. In total, about 1,665 plates were sold. The plates were sold in the shape of a bunny, a bear, Winnie the Pooh character, and a rainbow. Product packaging of the items are 6041901, 7981401, 8096001, and 8096002.

Consumers are encouraged to immediately take the recalled plates away from children, stop using them and return them to a Primark store for a full refund. They can also contact Primark for instructions and more information, and to also receive a full refund. As of the date of the recall, no injuries or health issues have been reported. They were sold in Primark US stores located in the northeast region in Florida, and Chicago from October 2021 through August 2022 for about $8.

Primark Stores Limited is an Irish-based fast fashion retailer headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. Stores are spread throughout Europe and the United States. U.S. stores are owned by the J.C. Penney brand.

Winnie the Pooh, also known as Pooh Bear, has been in the news as of lately for its horror-story rebrand. The fictional teddy bear character was created by English author A. A. Milne and English illustrator E. H. Shepard. Stories were first released in 1926.

In 1961, Walt Disney Productions licensed rights to the character and stories from the estate of A. A. Milne and the licensing agent Stephen Slesinger, Inc., and re-branded under the name "Winnie the Pooh." Its since become one of the most famous Disney franchises.