WATCH: Purdue Coach Matt Painter Discusses Preparation for Big Ten Tournament

By D.J. Fezler,

5 days ago

Purdue basketball will play the winner of a matchup between Michigan and Rutgers on Friday in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Big Ten Tournament in Chicago. The Boilermakers have a double-bye and will take advantage with two extra days of preparation.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — After wrapping up the regular season, Purdue heads into the 2023 Big Ten Tournament in Chicago with the No. 1 seed and a double-bye. With it comes two extra days to prepare for its next game.

From here on out, the stakes are elevated and every contest is win or go home. The Boilermakers get their first taste on Friday at the United Center before the NCAA Tournament. In the meantime, the team will utilize its practice time to focus on itself.

"You just want to put your best foot forward," Purdue coach Matt Painter said. "Like, what are you playing for? You're playing to beat the guy in front of you. Don't overthink it."

A strong push in the conference tournament could solidify Purdue's spot as a No. 1 seed during March Madness, but Painter is reinforcing the idea of taking things one step at a time to simplify preparation.

It will play the winner of a matchup between Michigan and Rutgers, which is scheduled for noon ET on Thursday. The Boilermakers suffered their first loss of the season back on Jan. 2 inside Mackey Arena at the hands of the Scarlet Knights in a one-point decision.

They also met with the Wolverines once during the regular season, winning on the road at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor 75-70 as part of a nine-game win streak. Purdue's quarterfinal matchup is set for noon ET on Friday.

"We will work on a couple different things from Rutgers and a couple different things from Michigan, and just kind of discuss that with our guys," Painter said. "Not a lot of stuff because, first of all, you don't want to waste time. And then second of all, it's just one of those things where you're working on yourself and trying to get better."

Last year, the Boilermakers made it to the Big Ten Tournament championship game before losing 75-66 to the Iowa Hawkeyes. Under Painter, Purdue is 13-15 overall in conference tournament games.

The program is looking for just its second league tournament title after winning its first back in 2009. The team is 16-23 overall since the annual event started in 1998.

"Obviously, you want to win them all," Painter said. "But you can't do that unless you win the first one."

Related Stories on Purdue Basketball

  • 2023 Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament Schedule: The 2023 Big Ten men's basketball tournament is scheduled for Wednesday through Sunday at the United Center in Chicago. Here's the full schedule, with game times, TV information and updates on the results. CLICK HERE
  • Fletcher Loyer Named All-Big Ten Honorable Mention: Purdue freshman guard Fletcher Loyer ranks second on the team in scoring with 11.6 points per game this season. He was an All-Big Ten honorable mention, the conference announced on Tuesday. CLICK HERE
  • Braden Smith Named to Big Ten All-Freshman Team: First-year point guard Braden Smith started all 31 games of the regular season for Purdue basketball and was named to the Big Ten All-Freshman team on Tuesday. He was also an All-Big Ten honorable mention. CLICK HERE
  • Zach Edey Named First-Team All-Big Ten, Conference POTY: Purdue junior center was a unanimous selection for first-team All-Big Ten and was named the conference's Player of the Year. The Boilermakers enter postseason play with a 26-5 overall record and a 15-5 mark against league opponents. CLICK HERE
  • Zach Edey Named First-Team All-American by Sporting News: Purdue junior center Zach Edey was named a first-team All-American by Sporting News, it was announced Tuesday. He is averaging 21.9 points and 12.8 rebounds per game this season for the Boilermakers. CLICK HERE

Keep up to date on everything at BoilermakersCountry.com by liking and following our Facebook page: Purdue Boilermakers on Sports Illustrated/FanNation .

