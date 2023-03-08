Colorado Springs man pleads guilty to illegal possession of explosive devices

The United States Attorney's Office District of Colorado says a man has pleaded guilty to possession of unregistered firearms, specifically explosive devices.

Back in May 2022, agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms received information on defendant, Dakota Ryan Halley, age 28, of Colorado Springs and co-defendant Dalton Turner was in possession of two hand grenades.

The ATF's investigation led to an undercover agent purchasing one explosive device and a shotgun from Halley. The agent followed through with the purchase on May 12, 2022 and the agent proceeded to buy two additional grenades on May 22.

For the second purchase, shortly before the defendant was to meet the undercover agent for the second sale, investigators observed the defendant and co-defendant loading two vehicles with military-style tactical gear, including bulletproof vests and firearms.

United States Attorney's Office District Colorado

Turner, the defendant and a female each drove a vehicle to the location of the second sale. The defendant conducted the sale alone, but Turner and the female staged their vehicles strategically to serve as lookouts and maintained radio communication with the defendant, according to the plea agreement.

The sale was conducted in a garage and the defendant attended the sale wearing military-style tactical gear, including body armor, a firearm on his hip, along with additional magazines.

United States Attorney's Office District Colorado

The agent purchased six grenades from the defendant as he was taken into custody on June 8, 2022.

A federal search warrant was executed on Halley and Turner's apartment, where agents discovered 32 explosive devices, numerous firearms and more than 4,000 rounds of ammunition.

United States Attorney's Office District Colorado

The defendant pleaded guilty before Judge Daniel D. Domenico on March 6, 2023 and will be sentenced on May 30. Co-defendant, Turner, pleaded guilty on Jan. 26, 2023 and will be sentenced on April 19.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms Denver Division investigated this case. The prosecution is being handled by the Violent Crime and Immigration Enforcement Section of the U.S. Attorney's Office.