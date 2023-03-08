Open in App
Panthers restructure contract of OT Taylor Moton

By Anthony Rizzuti,

5 days ago
The Carolina Panthers made some more money moves on Wednesday.

As announced this afternoon, the team has restructured the contract of starting right tackle Taylor Moton. This is the second restructure of the offseason for Carolina, who worked over the pact of starting right guard Austin Corbett on Feb. 24.

This is also the second such adjustment of Moton’s current deal, with the first coming back on March 4, 2022—almost a year to the day. According to Joe Person of The Athletic, it was a traditional restructure that has freed up approximately $11.15 million in salary cap space.

Moton signed a four-year, $72 million extension with the Panthers in the summer of 2021. He had been designated with the team’s franchise tag prior to the new, lucrative agreement that summer.

The former second-round pick has played in all 98 games after entering the league in 2017. He earned starting duties beginning in 2018 and hasn’t missed a single offensive snap since.

