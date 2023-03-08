Open in App
Connecticut State
See more from this location?
Audacy

WFAN's Gio livid after listener tells him to ‘suck it up' following on-air anxiety attack

By Monica Rivera,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42d7l9_0lCD1TaC00

Gregg Giannotti, Gio ” of New York’s WFAN Boomer and Gio showed up for individuals everywhere living with mental health issues as he stood up to a caller who told him to “suck up” his anxiety attacks.

LISTEN NOW: Gio calls out listener for lack of education surrounding mental health

During their Tuesday morning show, Boomer and Gio received a call from Bill in Connecticut who shared his thoughts surrounding Gio suffering an anxiety attack on air which affected the show’s routine flow.

“You basically stopped the show,” the caller told Gio. “From my point of view, an anxiety attack like that… I’m of the mindset — and I’m probably older than you — you just gotta suck it up.”

Giannotti wasted no time clapping back at the listener and exposing his insensitivity and lack of education when it comes to individuals living with mental illness.

“I had a legit anxiety attack that day,” he stated. “Are you serious? You gotta suck it up? You know how many people have killed themselves because they were told to suck up their mental illness? Seriously? You know how many people? That’s the most insulting thing I’ve heard of all time.”

He continued, “I’ve gone to therapy; I’m on two different medications. I’m trying my best to get through the things that I have wrong with me, and you’re telling me to suck it up? This is why you get a lot of people who go through real trauma that are out in wars and come back here and kill themselves, because they were told to suck it up because of guys like you, Bill in Connecticut, because I’m soft, because I had a panic attack. That’s a real thing, man. It’s a real thing. If you don’t want to believe it, then you’re not smart enough or intelligent enough to understand it… We have got the most idiotic, neanderthal callers out there.”

Gio signed off by calling out individuals like Bill in Connecticut for being the week ones — not those who openly fight mental illness.

“Those of us who admit we’ve got issues — whether it be depression or anxiety — and deal with it in our lives to get to be in a better place are not soft,” he passionately stated. “You, my friend [Bill], you are the soft one, you are the idiot and you are the dick. Get that through your head.”

Audacy's I’m Listening initiative aims to encourage those who are dealing with mental health issues to understand they are not alone. If you or anyone you know is struggling with depression or anxiety, know that someone is always there. Additionally, the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 988. Find a full list of additional resources here .

I'm Listening
Resources | Twitter | Instagram

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX4 days ago
25 Employees Walk Out After Pennsylvania Restaurant Owner Names Drinks 'The Negro' And 'The Caucasian'
Gettysburg, PA3 days ago
Melissa McCarthy's Oscars gown was ruined when Christian Siriano's studio flooded — so he made a new one in days
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Third woman dies in GloRilla concert stampede in Rochester
Rochester, NY4 days ago
Doordasher Thought He'd Seen it All - Then He Delivered Food to a Homeless Shelter
New York City, NY7 days ago
Florida man shoots tenant after finding him in bed with his teenage daughter
Cape Coral, FL1 day ago
Woman stabbed in unprovoked attack in front of Midtown diner: police
New York City, NY5 days ago
Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner's Decision to Skip This Family Gathering Could Speak Volumes
Jupiter, FL14 hours ago
WATCH: Rudy Giuliani Rages at Prospect of Trump Getting Indicted in Stormy Daniels Probe, Asks Why Bill Clinton Wasn’t Charged for Affair With Monica Lewinsky
New York City, NY1 day ago
Driver pistol-whipped, robbed by trio in the Bronx
Bronx, NY4 days ago
4 Long Island hospitals named among the best in the country
Stony Brook, NY4 days ago
Cops searching for group that stabbed man, 30, in Manhattan subway station
Manhattan, NY1 day ago
Group sought in attempted purse robbery in Midtown
Manhattan, NY7 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy