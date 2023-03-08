Murphy’s Law demonstrated in a theatrical production

What happens when a fictional theatrical troupe tackles a particularly tough production and, through no fault of its own, it falls apart on opening night?

The real troupe at George Fox University intends to find out.

The award-winning GFU theater program is in final rehearsals to present “The Play That Goes Wrong,” its spring production, March 9-11 and March 16-18 in historic Wood-Mar Theater. All shows begin at 7:30 p.m., except for two Sunday matinees set for 2 p.m. Tickets are $15 for general admission, $12 for seniors and students. They may be purchased online at www.theatre.georgefox.edu.

The play is directed by JeanneAnne Comiskey, an adjunct professor of theater at the university and GFU alum.

“Local folks should come see this play because it is completely ridiculous and totally hilarious,” she said. “We are hoping to give our audiences the opportunity to come sit, be in the same room and laugh really hard together. This is a comedy through-and-through that I think most anyone will thoroughly enjoy.”

Comiskey last directed a GFU production while a student there; she directed three plays while an undergraduate at the school.

A press release from the university described the play as “a hilarious comedy that follows a group of actors putting on their first big show, a performance of a very classic 1920s-style murder mystery, and still trying to get through the performance when nothing seems to go as planned.”

To that end, set pieces will fall and break, actors forget their lines, sound cues commence at the wrong time, yet “the ‘The Play That Goes Wrong’ displays what happens when actors decide that no matter what ‘the show must go on,’” the release said.

The production, the real one that is, will signify a considerable test for the GFU theater department, whose past efforts have earned it national recognition, including from the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts for its individual acting, set design and overall production.

The dozen actors who comprise the cast began rehearsals in early January, Comiskey said, adding that the effort is the second and last Main Stage production of the school year. The school will continue to host student-directed one-act plays and performances via the school’s touring music and theatrical group, “Epiphany,” through the end of school in May as well.

“The Play that Goes Wrong” was the work of playwrights Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields of the Mischief Theatre Company, a troupe located in the United Kingdom. It was first unveiled in 2012 and has been running in London ever since.