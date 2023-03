CelticsBlog

Portland Trail Blazers (31-34) at Boston Celtics (45-21) Game #67 3/8/23 By flceltsfan, 5 days ago

By flceltsfan, 5 days ago

Portland Trail Blazers (31-34) at Boston Celtics (45-21) Wednesday, March 8, 2023. The Celtics host the Portland Trail Blazers as they look to get back ...