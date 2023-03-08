Open in App
Paso Robles, CA
The Paso Robles Press

Best of 2023 Winner: Best Organic Farm-to-Table

By Paso Robles Press,

5 days ago
You voted. We counted. This is the Best of North SLO County 2023 as decided by popular vote from the community, and the winner of Best Organic Farm-to-Table is:

J&R Natural Meats

3450 Riverside Ave, Paso Robles, CA 93446

(805) 237-8100

1121 Rossi Rd, Templeton, CA 93465

(805) 434-5050

Thanks to all the voters in the 10th annual Best of North SLO County reader’s poll who put their favorite businesses the top of the local scene as the Best in their business for 2023. Thank you for your support of local business!

