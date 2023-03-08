Married lunch lady, 31, accused of grooming 14-year-old Connecticut student for months on social media

A married Connecticut lunch lady has been accused of grooming a 14-year-old boy for months over social media before sexually assaulting him in her SUV.

Police launched their investigation into Andie Rosafort, 31, after administrators at New Fairfield High School reported learning of a possible inappropriate relationship between an employee and a student, Connecticut State Police said.

The father of one of the victim’s friends told administrators his child believed their friend was sexually assaulted by Rosafort.

At a Jan. 13 party, the victim told his friends he would be back — but when he returned, his friends felt his behavior was off, according to an affidavit obtained by WTNH.

According to the affidavit, a student said Rosafort, who had been working as a lunch aide at New Fairfield Middle School, was always talking to freshman boys on social media.

Andie Rosafort, 31, has been accused of grooming a 14-year-old high school freshman over Snapchat and Instagram before sexually assaulting him. Connecticut State Police

Rosafort followed the victim on Instagram and told him to add her on Snapchat as well.

The victim told police he received a message from his eighth-grade lunch aide on social media that said, “You want to see something?”

Rosafort then sent the boy a nude photograph of herself. The victim then asked Rosafort if she sent the photo by mistake, to which she replied by sending a second nude picture of herself, according to the affidavit.

A parent of one of the victim’s friends reached out to school administrators to express concern over what their child told them had happened during the Jan. 13 party. Facebook/New Fairfield Middle School

She then allegedly asked the teen to send her nude photographs of himself.

For months, Rosafort would continue to send the victim unsolicited nude photographs and videos of herself. The victim told police she would also attend his sports games and send him videos of himself playing.

Police used photo locations to confirm the victim and Rosafort were in the same location at the time of the alleged assault.

According to authorities, Rosafort picked up the victim from a party at a friend’s home on Jan. 13 and drove a short distance before having “contact of a sexual nature” with him, police said.

Police used cellphone location data to determine Rosafort and the victim were in the same place at the time of the alleged assault. Google Maps

The victim told police they felt uncomfortable following the contact and left Rosafort’s SUV before returning to their friend’s house.

One of the victim’s friends told police they were helping the teen block Rosafort on social media when they saw messages from her asking if his friends knew where he was when he went off with the older woman.

Police found explicit content featuring an individual they identified as Rosafort on the teen’s phone, as well as a shirtless photograph of the victim on Rosafort’s phone.

Rosafort turned herself in to authorities on the morning of Feb. 20 after learning there was a warrant out for her arrest.

She faces three felony charges, including second-degree sexual assault, enticing a minor by computer to engage in sexual activity and risk of injury to a minor or impairing morals of children.

She was released on $100,000 bond and will next appear in court on March 23.