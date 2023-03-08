Open in App
Bronx, NY
See more from this location?
News 12

Bronx BP hosts summit to teach youth importance of civic engagement

By News 12 Staff,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ywCot_0lCCxNve00

Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson held a summit on Tuesday to discuss the importance of civic engagement and leadership in our communities.

The summit aims to teach the next generation of Bronx leaders the importance of community involvement.

Bronx youth gathered at the Rotunda on the Grand Concourse, and were joined by Assembly Member Chantel Jackson and Council Members Althea Stevens and Eric Dinowitz.

“This, to me, is a chance to really give young people a space to talk about some of their concerns, some of their challenges, how they’re feeling and most importantly how we can help them as adults,” said Gibson.

Panelists also discussed and offered ways for the youth to get started in civic involvement.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Bronx, NY newsLocal Bronx, NY
Bronx health center brings in funding to fight pregnancy-related death rates
Bronx, NY10 hours ago
Bronx native gives exclusive look into her candle-making in Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY19 hours ago
NYPD searching for calculator bandits targeting Bronx schools
Bronx, NY8 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Residents frustrated with proposals regarding who will take over Five Towns Community Center
Lawrence, NY4 hours ago
New Canaan nonprofit LiveGirl inspires confidence in girls and young women
New Canaan, CT5 hours ago
Stamford officials: Neo-Nazi group left hate literature at dozens of homes
Stamford, CT16 hours ago
Rallygoers: New MTA proposal would eliminate several bus stops in Coney Island
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago
Jersey Proud: Roxbury High School holds dance marathon for pediatric cancer treatment
Roxbury, NY5 hours ago
Construction timeline pushed back for borough-specific jails set to replace Rikers Island
Brooklyn, NY6 hours ago
Bridgeport model says exposure from Vogue is opening all kinds of doors
Bridgeport, CT1 day ago
Hempstead schools reach 86% graduation rate, ending nearly a decade-long state receivership
Hempstead, NY9 hours ago
Bridgeport woman living in her car is no longer homeless
Bridgeport, CT1 day ago
Plans for a NYC rail link to LaGuardia Airport now abandoned
New York City, NY7 hours ago
'It started right here.' Astronaut returns to Baldwin school where her dreams of space travel began
Baldwin, NY10 hours ago
Pleasantville Music Festival to host Battle of the Bands competition
Pleasantville, NY21 hours ago
COVID long hauler continues fighting to overcome disease years after diagnosis
New York City, NY5 hours ago
NYPD: Shots fired near P.S. 69 elementary school in the Bronx; suspect at large
Bronx, NY15 hours ago
Divided jury means no death penalty for NYC bike path killer
New York City, NY12 hours ago
NYC doctor looks back to the height of COVID-19 three years later
New York City, NY20 hours ago
Patchogue-Medford H.S. to reopen Tuesday after unsubstantiated threat forced search of building
Patchogue, NY15 hours ago
Police: 2 injured in fight at Outfield Pub in East Islip
Islip, NY1 day ago
FDNY: 2 firefighters injured putting out e-bike store fire
Queens, NY9 hours ago
Yonkers resident to make debut on American Idol this Sunday
Yonkers, NY2 days ago
Woman found dead with stab wound on sidewalk beneath box spring in Newburgh, neighbors say
Newburgh, NY12 hours ago
Fundraiser launched to ship body of slain food delivery driver to family in China
Bridgeport, CT2 days ago
Flight from Newark to Vermont held on tarmac after threat made to aircraft
Burlington, VT19 hours ago
NYPD releases video of suspects wanted in Brooklyn subway attack
Brooklyn, NY2 days ago
MTA to reroute some LIRR trains Monday following weeks of commuter frustration
Babylon, NY1 day ago
Resident says rodent infestation led to her cat’s death
Bronx, NY8 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy