Bronx BP hosts summit to teach youth importance of civic engagement

Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson held a summit on Tuesday to discuss the importance of civic engagement and leadership in our communities.

The summit aims to teach the next generation of Bronx leaders the importance of community involvement.

Bronx youth gathered at the Rotunda on the Grand Concourse, and were joined by Assembly Member Chantel Jackson and Council Members Althea Stevens and Eric Dinowitz.

“This, to me, is a chance to really give young people a space to talk about some of their concerns, some of their challenges, how they’re feeling and most importantly how we can help them as adults,” said Gibson.

Panelists also discussed and offered ways for the youth to get started in civic involvement.