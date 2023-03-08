One Killed, Two Hospitalized In Southeast DC Shooting Under Investigation: MPD

Metropolitan police are investigating the shootings. Photo Credit: Facebook/Metropolitan Police Department

Members of the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a violent night that saw at least three people shot, one of whom was killed, officials say.

The busy evening for first responders began shortly before 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7, when there was a reported shooting in the 2700 block of Bruce Place in Southeast, DC.

Upon arrival, officers found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds, 23-year-old Dana Faulkner, of Southeast, and a second man who was rushed to an area hospital for treatment and evaluation of his injury.

Shortly thereafter, police were then called to the intersection of Wheeler Road and Mississippi Avenue, where there was a report of an unconscious minor who had suffered an apparent gunshot wound.

The teen was transported by paramedics to an area hospital for treatment of injuries that were described as “critical.”

According to investigators, the teen was in the area of the initial shooting on Bruce Place before making his way to the intersection.

No information about a possible motive or suspect(s) has been released by police. The condition of the two hospitalized victims was not immediately available on Wednesday, March 8.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting has been asked to contact detectives at the Metropolitan Police Department by calling (202) 727-9099 or at the agency’s text tip line by sending a message to 50411.

