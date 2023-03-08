Man Pushed 73-Year-Old Down Stairs, Beat Her With Candle Holder At New Hyde Park Home: Police

A 75-year-old man is facing attempted murder charges following a vicious attack on a woman that allegedly occurred inside his New Hyde Park home on Tuesday, March 7. Photo Credit: Google Maps/Canva user P_Wei

A man is facing attempted murder charges following a vicious attack on a 73-year-old woman that allegedly occurred inside his Long Island home, authorities said.

Police were called at around 8:20 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, with reports of a domestic disturbance at a home in New Hyde Park, according to Nassau County Police.

When officers arrived, they found the victim lying on the floor in substantial pain, police said. Investigators determined that she had been in an altercation with the suspect, 75-year-old Glen Davis, who lives in the home.

According to detectives, Davis pushed the woman down the stairs, causing multiple injuries. He allegedly then followed her down the stairs, striking her numerous times with a candle holder and attempted to strangle her.

The victim was able to fight the man off and call 911. She was later taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police did not speculate on what led up to the incident or elaborate on the victim's injuries.

Davis is now facing charges of second-degree attempted murder and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He will be arraigned once he’s released from the hospital.

