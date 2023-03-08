Open in App
Little Rock, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Our Blood Institute to offer redbud tree seedling in exchange for donation

By Justin Trobaugh,

5 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. ( KNWA/KFTA ) — Our Blood Institute will give people a free redbud seedling from the Oklahoma Forestry Services on March 9-10 for anyone who donates blood at any of the organization’s donor centers.

According to a press release, donors will also receive a “Save the Humans” alien-themed T-shirt and a free admission to the Museum of Discovery in Little Rock.

“March is a time we typically see low donor turnout with donors out of their normal schedules due to Spring Break and having nicer weather,” said Dr. John Armitage, president and CEO of Our Blood Institute. “But accidents happen, and those battling cancer or other life-threatening conditions still need lifesaving blood.  We urge all healthy adults to take an hour of their time to donate before they leave town or get busy with Spring Break activities.”

