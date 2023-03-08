Ascential Buildings announces grand opening of Mount Hope location

MOUNT HOPE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – “Ascential Buildings, a leader in portable storage solutions, is opening its fifth location in Mount Hope, WV on March 23rd, 2023. The new location will offer a wide range of products, including portable sheds, lofted barns, greenhouses, metal garages, barndominiums, and more.
Ascential Buildings has been in the storage industry for over 10 years (recently rebranded into Ascential Buildings) and has become a trusted name due to their commitment to quality and customer satisfaction. The company’s attention to detail and personalized service has earned them a loyal following of customers.
The new location in Mount Hope will feature a variety of products, including the popular Lofted Barn, a great option for anyone in need of extra storage space. Customers can also browse a selection of greenhouses, metal garages, and barndominiums, all built with the same high-quality materials and craftsmanship that Ascential Buildings is known for.
The team at Ascential Buildings takes pride in their ability to customize their products to meet the specific needs of their customers. Using their 3D rendering software, they can help design and build the perfect solution, whether it be a simple shed or a full-featured barndominium.
The new location in Mount Hope will also offer free delivery and installation of all products, within a 30-mile radius. As this location sits in the middle of two other locations, it takes the 30-mile radius of free delivery to 60 miles!
We invite you to the grand opening event at the new location on March 23rd, beginning at 10 am. You will have the opportunity to browse several buildings, including a metal barndominium! To learn more about Ascential Buildings, please visit their website: https://ascentialbuildings.com
.”
Comments / 0