Heathwood Hall hires program’s new football coach

Heathwood Hall has filled its football coaching vacancy.

Rabun Gap (Ga.) assistant coach Rick Reetz will be the Highlanders’ new football coach. Reetz takes over for Danny Lewis, who left to take an assistant coaching position at The Citadel.

Reetz was one of three finalists for the job.

Reetz spent last season as offensive coordinator for Rabun Gap and has more than 30 years of coaching experience. Rabun Gap averaged 382 yards of offense in 2022 and featured Division I prospect in quarterback Gavin Owens.

Before Rabun Gap, Reetz was an assistant coach at James Island and head coach at St. Andrews in Austin, Texas.

Reetz is best known in the Palmetto State for his decade at Porter-Gaud, a SCISA school in Charleston. He was 71-47 overall and had two SCISA Class 3A championship game appearances in 2010 and 2016.

Reetz’s Porter-Gaud teams set school records for their offense. The 2010 team averaged 443 yards and 40.9 points per game. Quarterback Hudson Worthy threw for 4,102 yards that season.

Reetz left Porter-Gaud in 2019 to move over to James Island.

Reetz also coached more than 20 years in Rhode Island with stops at Cumberland and Moses Brown high schools.

The Highlanders enjoyed success under Lewis. Heathwood’s best season recently was an 8-5 finish in 2019, the most wins since 2009. The Highlanders went 5-6 in 2022 and lost to Porter-Gaud 20-17 in the first round of the SCISA 4A playoffs.

Heathwood has a strong group of returning players, including quarterback Patrick Belk, who had almost 2,000 yards of total offense and 12 touchdowns this past season.

SC High School Football openings

School — Former School — New Coach

Aiken — Olajuwon Paige — Dwayne Garrick





Beaufort Academy — Mark Clifford — Nic Shuford

Barnwell — Dwayne Garrick — TBA

Berea — Julius Prince — Drew Chisholm

Berkeley — Jerry Brown — Eric Lodge

Clover — Brian Lane — Perry Woolbright

Colleton County — Kris Howell — Adam Kinloch

Columbia — Jason Bush — TBA

Conway — Carlton Terry — Josh Pierce

Darlington — Raymond Jennings — Jamie Johnson

Dillon Christian — Christian Wolfe — Donell Stanley





Dorman — Dustin Curtis — TBA

Eau Claire — Shaq Hilton — TBA

Edisto — Preston Deaver — TBA

First Baptist — Johnny Waters — Jamaal Birch





Georgetown — Jimmy Noonan — Bradley Adams





Great Falls — DeMarcus Simons — TBA

Green Sea Floyds — Joey Price — Patrick Martin

Hanahan — Art Craig — Milan Turner





Hannah-Pamplico — Jamie Johnson — Trey Woodberry

Heathwood Hall — Danny Lewis — Rick Reetz

Hillcrest — Anthony Frate — Bennett Swygert

Lamar — Josh Pierce — TBA

Landrum — Jason Farmer — Brent Bridges

Lexington — Perry Woolbright — Dustin Curtis

Mauldin — Sayre Nesmith — TBA

May River — Rodney Summers — Richard Bonneville

Mullins — John Williams — TBA





Ninety-Six — Matthew Owings — TBA

North Central — Ryan McDonnell (interim) — Daniel Sisk

North Charleston — Devon Smalls — TBA

Orangeburg Prep — Andy Palmer — Don Shelley

Palmetto — Doug Shaw — Ryan Norton

Pickens — Chad Smith — James Reynolds

Pinewood Prep — J.W. Myers — DeVonte Holloman

Spring Valley — Robin Bacon — Nygel Pearson

Thomas Heyward — Nic Shuford — Tony McGeary





Walhalla — Padgett Johnson — Chris Stone

Ware Shoals — Chris Johnston — Chris Dodson

Westside — Scott Earley — Brian Lane

Williamsburg Academy — Don Shelley — Tyler Boyd

Woodmont — Jeff Murdock — Ty Sutherland

Woodruff — Bradley Adams — Brett Sloan

Wren — Jeff Tate — Anthony Frate







