Heathwood Hall hires program’s new football coach

Heathwood Hall has filled its football coaching vacancy.
Rabun Gap (Ga.) assistant coach Rick Reetz will be the Highlanders’ new football coach. Reetz takes over for Danny Lewis, who left to take an assistant coaching position at The Citadel.
Reetz was one of three finalists for the job.
Reetz spent last season as offensive coordinator for Rabun Gap and has more than 30 years of coaching experience. Rabun Gap averaged 382 yards of offense in 2022 and featured Division I prospect in quarterback Gavin Owens.
Before Rabun Gap, Reetz was an assistant coach at James Island and head coach at St. Andrews in Austin, Texas.
Reetz is best known in the Palmetto State for his decade at Porter-Gaud, a SCISA school in Charleston. He was 71-47 overall and had two SCISA Class 3A championship game appearances in 2010 and 2016.
Reetz’s Porter-Gaud teams set school records for their offense. The 2010 team averaged 443 yards and 40.9 points per game. Quarterback Hudson Worthy threw for 4,102 yards that season.
Reetz left Porter-Gaud in 2019 to move over to James Island.
Reetz also coached more than 20 years in Rhode Island with stops at Cumberland and Moses Brown high schools.
The Highlanders enjoyed success under Lewis. Heathwood’s best season recently was an 8-5 finish in 2019, the most wins since 2009. The Highlanders went 5-6 in 2022 and lost to Porter-Gaud 20-17 in the first round of the SCISA 4A playoffs.
Heathwood has a strong group of returning players, including quarterback Patrick Belk, who had almost 2,000 yards of total offense and 12 touchdowns this past season.
SC High School Football openings
School — Former School — New Coach Aiken — Olajuwon Paige — Dwayne Garrick
Beaufort Academy — Mark Clifford — Nic Shuford Barnwell — Dwayne Garrick — TBA Berea — Julius Prince — Drew Chisholm Berkeley — Jerry Brown — Eric Lodge Clover — Brian Lane — Perry Woolbright Colleton County — Kris Howell — Adam Kinloch Columbia — Jason Bush — TBA Conway — Carlton Terry — Josh Pierce Darlington — Raymond Jennings — Jamie Johnson Dillon Christian — Christian Wolfe — Donell Stanley
Dorman — Dustin Curtis — TBA Eau Claire — Shaq Hilton — TBA Edisto — Preston Deaver — TBA First Baptist — Johnny Waters — Jamaal Birch
Georgetown — Jimmy Noonan — Bradley Adams
Great Falls — DeMarcus Simons — TBA Green Sea Floyds — Joey Price — Patrick Martin Hanahan — Art Craig — Milan Turner
Hannah-Pamplico — Jamie Johnson — Trey Woodberry Heathwood Hall — Danny Lewis — Rick Reetz Hillcrest — Anthony Frate — Bennett Swygert Lamar — Josh Pierce — TBA Landrum — Jason Farmer — Brent Bridges Lexington — Perry Woolbright — Dustin Curtis Mauldin — Sayre Nesmith — TBA May River — Rodney Summers — Richard Bonneville Mullins — John Williams — TBA
Ninety-Six — Matthew Owings — TBA North Central — Ryan McDonnell (interim) — Daniel Sisk North Charleston — Devon Smalls — TBA Orangeburg Prep — Andy Palmer — Don Shelley Palmetto — Doug Shaw — Ryan Norton Pickens — Chad Smith — James Reynolds Pinewood Prep — J.W. Myers — DeVonte Holloman Spring Valley — Robin Bacon — Nygel Pearson Thomas Heyward — Nic Shuford — Tony McGeary
Walhalla — Padgett Johnson — Chris Stone Ware Shoals — Chris Johnston — Chris Dodson Westside — Scott Earley — Brian Lane Williamsburg Academy — Don Shelley — Tyler Boyd Woodmont — Jeff Murdock — Ty Sutherland Woodruff — Bradley Adams — Brett Sloan Wren — Jeff Tate — Anthony Frate
