Open in App
TMZ

Tiger Woods' Ex-GF Suing for $30 Million After He Kicks Her Out of House

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CfZ7U_0lCCuHoL00
Getty Composite

Tiger Woods ' split from his ex-girlfriend is way nastier -- and potentially more expensive for him -- than we thought ... TMZ Sports has learned she's suing him for $30 million, claiming he cooked up a scheme to toss her out of their home.

According to docs we've obtained, Erica Herman and Tiger actually broke up last fall. The then-couple had been living together in his Hobe Sound, FL home for 6 years, during which time Erica says she performed "valuable services" for Tiger in exchange for living there rent-free.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pi7zE_0lCCuHoL00
Shutterstock Premier

She admits she doesn't have that in writing, but refers to an "oral tenancy agreement," which was supposed to last 5 more years after their split.

TMZ.com

About that break-up ... Erica claims Tiger's people convinced her to pack a suitcase last fall for a "short vacation" -- without Tiger -- and drove her to the airport. Once they arrived at the airport, she was told she'd been "locked out" of the house and could not go back.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3heF82_0lCCuHoL00
Getty

In the docs, Erica alleges one of Tiger's lawyers even met her at the airport with a proposal to resolve any outstanding issues between Tiger and her. She also claims they confiscated more than $40K in cash she had at the house, and accused her of doing something shady to get the money.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f4vpv_0lCCuHoL00
SplashNews.com

She's suing Tiger's trust -- the titleholder on the house -- for $30 mil because she claims that's the "reasonable rental value" of Tiger's house for the 5 remaining years on their oral agreement.

Tiger's trust filed docs in response to the suit, and said Tiger had broken up with her and asked her to leave the home, which he shares with his 2 children. The trust denies there was ever any oral agreement about her living in the home ... instead, Tiger's team says she was only there as his girlfriend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r4CMR_0lCCuHoL00
Getty

Basically, once the relationship ended ... so did her right to live there.

We broke the story ... Erica is also asking a judge to declare the NDA she signed unenforceable. She says federal law allows her to speak out in cases involving sexual misconduct or harassment -- but, so far, she hasn't specified what he allegedly did.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX4 days ago
Melissa McCarthy's Oscars gown was ruined when Christian Siriano's studio flooded — so he made a new one in days
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
25 Employees Walk Out After Pennsylvania Restaurant Owner Names Drinks 'The Negro' And 'The Caucasian'
Gettysburg, PA3 days ago
Florida man shoots tenant after finding him in bed with his teenage daughter
Cape Coral, FL1 day ago
Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner's Decision to Skip This Family Gathering Could Speak Volumes
Jupiter, FL13 hours ago
‘Sister Wives’: Kody and Robyn Are Moving — Financial Troubles Force Them To Downsize
Flagstaff, AZ2 days ago
Detroit woman charged in Center Line road rage incident
Detroit, MI5 days ago
5 Arrested in shooting of Miami-Dade detective
Miami, FL4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy