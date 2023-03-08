Open in App
Massachusetts State
WWLP

State legislature facing first audit in the last 100 years

By Ellen Fleming,

5 days ago

BOSTON (WWLP) – Auditor Diana DiZoglio is in her first term as State Auditor, and she is working to live up to her promises she made on the campaign trail, announcing an audit of the state legislature, the first of its kind in a century.

AG Campbell joins suit aiming to block airline deal

DiZoglio served in both the House and the Senate, so she knows how both branches operate. Because of this, she announced Tuesday that she is launching an audit of the legislature. DiZoglio has been an outspoken advocate for transparency during her time on Beacon Hill as a lawmaker, and even publicly disagreed with leadership in both the House and Senate.

She ran her campaign on increasing transparency in the legislature, a topic she also fought for as a state representative and senator, especially when it came to non-disclosure agreements.

The legislature has come under fire in the past for being exempt from public record laws and also for keeping committee votes private. Both branches also take unrecorded votes on most bills, keeping the public in the dark.

“Taxpayers deserve more – they deserve the opportunity to weigh in on legislative, budgetary and regulatory matters that are important to them. Everyone should have equitable and transparent access to and information about all state-funded agencies, including the Legislature,” stated DiZoglio.

The last time the legislature was audited was in 1922. On top of auditing the legislature, DiZoglio has also announced audits of the MBTA and the Massachusetts Convention Center Authority.

