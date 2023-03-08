Open in App
Peach County, GA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Telegraph

Former Peach County fire chief arrested by GBI on fraud, theft charges

By Caleb Slinkard,

5 days ago

A former Peach County fire chief was arrested Wednesday on charges of theft and fraud, according to Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney Anita Howard.

According to Howard’s office, former Peach County Fire Chief and Emergency Management Director Jeff Doles was arrested on six counts of fiduciary theft and six counts of financial transaction card fraud following a GBI investigation that began in December .

Doles is accused of using a county-issued fuel card to purchase almost $230 in gas for a personal vehicle.

Doles left his position in December and was replaced by assistant fire chief Tim Bechtel.

Howard said the investigation was ongoing and the case was pending. The judicial circuit includes Bibb, Peach and Crawford counties.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
17-year-old charged after 3 hospitalized in Byron triple shooting
Byron, GA18 hours ago
Cordele man wanted following Monday morning officer-involved shooting incident
Cordele, GA10 hours ago
Police in Georgia searching for wanted felon they say stalked woman before fleeing capture
Cordele, GA16 hours ago
UPDATE: Teen arrested in Byron triple shooting
Byron, GA23 hours ago
Two Americus men arrested on multiple drug charges
Americus, GA12 hours ago
Law enforcement makes drug bust
Americus, GA13 hours ago
New podcast with ties to Macon explores corruption, murder connected to Smith State Prison
Macon, GA21 hours ago
5 arrested after investigators execute search warrant in east Macon
Macon, GA3 days ago
Second man arrested in January triple shooting of Macon family
Macon, GA3 days ago
One killed, three injured in wrecks Saturday in Macon, authorities say
Macon, GA1 day ago
Alabama man killed, woman injured in Georgia motorcycle wreck
Macon, GA1 day ago
Georgia State Patrol graduates 113th Trooper School
Forsyth, GA1 day ago
Alabama woman dead after motorcycle crash in Macon
Macon, GA2 days ago
Two men in critical condition after traffic accident on Sardis Church Road in Macon
Macon, GA2 days ago
Griffin woman charged with altering child care center application
Griffin, GA2 days ago
Prosecutors ‘unjustly’ enhanced charges in ‘Operation Street Defender’ arrests, Macon NAACP says
Macon, GA4 days ago
Georgia woman accused of submitting forged letter while trying to open daycare
Griffin, GA4 days ago
NAACP wants charges reversed or dismissed for those charged in street racing operation
Macon, GA3 days ago
'No one used the terminology 24/7': Monitoring service explains why they didn't notify Macon authorities when murder suspects broke bond order
Macon, GA5 days ago
Two people injured in crash on Broadway
Macon, GA2 days ago
4th suspected arrested for shooting death of Milledgeville 10-year-old
Milledgeville, GA5 days ago
Lester pleads guilty in shooting at JCHS gym
Gray, GA5 days ago
'What's going on with that?': As Bibb nears Blight Fight milestone, Maconites ask for fixes in their neighborhood
Macon, GA3 days ago
Man flown to trauma center after Americus shooting
Americus, GA5 days ago
A popular metro Atlanta bookstore owner was found dead in a creek. Her employee is charged with murder
Locust Grove, GA7 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy