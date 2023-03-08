UW-EC will host April 11 state budget hearing

EAU CLAIRE — One of the four listening sessions the state Legislature's budget-writing committee has scheduled next month will be in Eau Claire.

The Joint Finance Committee will accept public comments on the 2023-25 budget from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Ojibwe Grand Ballroom in the Davies Center, 77 Roosevelt Ave., on the UW-Eau Claire campus.

Other listening sessions will be held April 5 in Waukesha, April 12 in Wisconsin Dells and April 26 in Minocqua.

Attendees at the sessions can discuss what they would like to see in the state's upcoming biennial budget while it is still being drafted.

Background information on the budget process and a form for submitting written comments can be found online at legis.wisconsin.gov/topics/budgetcomments.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers released his proposed 2023-25 state budget last month, but the Republican-controlled state Legislature is now going to draft its own version of the budget. Ultimately the version created and approved by the legislature will be the one headed to Evers desk for a signature before the end of June.

The Joint Finance Committee consists of 16 state legislators — eight senators and eight representatives. A dozen of them are Republicans and four are Democrats. The only member hailing from west-central Wisconsin is Rep. Shannon Zimmerman, R-River Falls.