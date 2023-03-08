Michigan House to vote on right-to-work, reinstate prevailing wage

(The Center Square) – The Democrat-dominated Michigan House plans to vote to repeal the state's right-to-work law on Wednesday as well as vote on a bill that aims to reinstate the state's prevailing wage.

House Bills 4004 and 4005 aim to repeal right-to-work. In short, the current law, passed by a healthy GOP legislative majority in 2012, says that nobody can be required to pay dues or fees to a union to hold a job.

The House is also expected to vote on HB 4007, which aims to reinstate the prevailing wage for construction projects that must equal or exceed local rates. The House Fiscal Agency says a fiscal analysis is in progress.

The full House went at ease at about 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon and plans to reconvene at 6 p.m.

In 2018, Michigan’s GOP-majority Legislature repealed the prevailing wage measure that required contractors to pay union wages on state construction projects.

House Republican Leader Matt Hall, R-Richland Township, says the right-to-work law “empowers people to choose good careers without fearing they could lose their jobs if they don’t pay a union, and these protections guarantee workers job security and greater accountability over their representation.”

“Since Michigan passed right to work a decade ago, job providers have chosen to invest in our state and create jobs here,” Hall said in a statement. “The Democrats’ catering to union bosses to undo these advancements would cut paychecks, eliminate good-paying careers, and hurt working families.”

Rep. Jason Morgan, D-Ann Arbor, tweeted in anticipation of the bill’s passage.

“Michigan will become the first state to repeal the anti-union “Right-to-Work” Law in nearly 60 years.

We are going to vote to repeal this law and restore workers' rights in the Michigan House of Representatives today!”

The National Federation of Independent Business condemned efforts to repeal right-to-work and reinstate prevailing wage regulations.

“This rushed, partisan vote to gut worker freedom and force workers to choose between accepting a job and joining a union is a direct threat to our members, Main Street small businesses, and Michigan’s economic viability,” NFIB State Director Amanda Fisher said in a statement. “The record of the last decade is clear: worker freedom leads to greater economic growth and prosperity for all Michiganders.”

Fisher said reinstating the prevailing wage would hurt small contractors.

“The law acts as a ‘super minimum wage’ that sets wages much higher than local construction wages determined by fair competition in the free market,” Fisher said. “Beyond inflated wages, most small and medium sized businesses are unable to navigate the almost 500,000 wage classifications that existed before the law was repealed. The regulatory cost would often far exceed the wage increases, and ultimately, discourages small business contractors from bidding on public projects.”

Americans for Prosperity-Michigan State Director Annie Patnaude said passing the bills would mark “another step backward for Michigan.”

“The majority in Lansing has made it clear that worker freedom plays second fiddle to rewarding special interests. Instead of respecting workers’ right to choose union membership, lawmakers would rather strong arm private sector workers. The irony is that according to the AFL-CIO, union membership in Michigan grew after the state passed right to work – proof that freedom is good for everyone.”

In 2018, the United States Supreme Court ruled in Janus v AFSCME that requiring public employees to pay fees to cover union costs violated the First Amendment.

A House Fiscal Analysis says the Janus ruling would override state law, but bill supporters say the bill will stand as a placeholder if Janus is overturned.