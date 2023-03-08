Kansas governor touts increased psychiatric bed capacity

(The Center Square) – Kansas has increased its psychiatric bed capacity by 32% since Laura Kelly took over as governor, she touted on Tuesday.

The Kelly administration, which took over in January 2019, has added a combined 233 beds at child inpatient facilities, psychiatric residential treatment facilities (PRTF), and adult inpatient psychiatric facilities, according to a news release from the governor's office.

Over those four years, the state has added 42 child inpatient acute beds, increasing its stock from 170 to 212 beds. It has 75 more adult psychiatric beds, increasing the total to 318 from 243. Plus, it has 116 more PRTF beds than it did in 2019, upping its total to 424 from 308.

The state went from having a combined 721 beds to 954.

"A lack of psychiatric beds has been one of the largest barriers preventing mental health resources and care from reaching Kansans who need them. A 30% increase in capacity reflects a major step forward," Kelly said in the release. "Now, we must continue our progress in addressing the mental health crisis here in Kansas by reducing the stigma around mental illness and substance use disorders and by dedicating additional, much-needed resources to these challenges."

Additionally, the Kelly Administration touted other avenues it has taken in hopes of improving mental health.

For example, the state helped launch the 9-8-8 Crisis and Suicide Prevention Hotline, and it created KansasAgStress.org to "provide mental health resources for Kansas farmers and ranchers," according to the governor's office. Plus, the governor's office says the administration expanded mental health resources in schools.

Additionally, the administration says it applied for federal funding to assist 13 community mental health centers in expanding access to mental health services. The funding would also help these facilities qualify as certified community behavioral health clinics, according to the release.

"Addressing mental health and substance use issues play a huge role in breaking down the barriers that might be keeping people from seeking help," Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services Secretary Laura Howard said in the release. "We have made great strides in Kansas toward funding mental health and recovery services and building compassionate and cost-effective programs and policies that can improve the lives of adults and children living with mental illness."

Additionally, the administration's efforts received praise from Kansas Mental Health Coalition President Mary Jones.

"Governor Kelly has been a leader for behavioral health, from supporting Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics to ending the state hospital's moratorium on voluntary admissions to supporting the 9-8-8 Crisis and Suicide Prevention Hotline," Jones said, according to the release. "As we face the current workforce shortage and mental health crisis, her ability to work with the Kansas Legislature is crucial."