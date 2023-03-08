Free Kids Fishing Clinic

Photo by Calhoun Journal

March 8, 2023

Oxford, AL – The Choccolocco Creek Watershed is offering a free fishing clinic on March 12th from 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm at the lake at the Oxford Civic Center. Learn how to cast, catch, and cook from the Coosa. Kids will get to learn everything from fish identification to knot tying to casting, while parents will learn all about cooking fish from the Coosa. If you are planning to attend, they ask that you please RSVP at www.tinyurl.com/ffcanniston. In the case of rain, they will email all signed up at the link above and give a rescheduled date.

