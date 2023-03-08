Open in App
The Comeback

CFB world reacts to new Ohio State commitment

By Kevin Harrish,

5 days ago
The Ohio State Buckeyes are one of the biggest and most prominent teams in college football and typically recruit players from all across the country. But on Wednesday, they secured a commitment from one of the top players in their state of Ohio – Marc Nave Jr.

Marc Nave Jr. is a three-star offensive lineman out of Toledo Central Catholic high school. And on Wednesday morning, he officially announced his commitment to the Ohio State Buckeyes.

For Nave, this moment is an absolute dream come true after he grew up a fan of Ohio State and always wanted to play for the Buckeyes one day. Now, he’ll get his chance.

“It felt crazy to me,” Nave told Eleven Warriors back in February after receiving his offer from the school. “I still can’t believe it. You know, me just growing up being a Buckeye fan, that was something I dreamed of. Playing for Ohio State in the state that I’m from and, you know, it’s not just one of the biggest programs in Ohio, but in the country. It was surreal to receive an offer from them.”

It’s a big moment for Nave and the Buckeyes, and the college football world certainly had plenty to say about it on Twitter on Wednesday.

We’ll have to see how Nave’s Buckeye career plays out.

