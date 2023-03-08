NFL star recounts insanely brave & heroic act

It’s not uncommon for a professional athlete to become a hero of sorts for their play on the field, but this week, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver K.J. Osborn became a hero for an insanely brave act that had nothing to do with football.

While returning from a workout in an Uber, K.J. Osborn witnessed a car on fire on the side of the road and sprung into action, helping pull the man from the flaming car. And during an interview with Fox News this week, he recounted the brave act.

“Initially I started running to the fire with Abdul and then I started thinking for a second. This car could blow up,” Osborn said. “We’re not sure what could happen with this vehicle. But my Uber driver, Abdul, we went right up to the car, he opened the passenger door,” Osborn explained. “He was seeing if the driver was OK. We’re trying to see if he was alive and moving and things like that. And eventually we’re moving toward the car and back from the car because we don’t know if it would bust into more flames.

“Eventually the driver was able to muster enough strength to move his upper body to the passenger seat and kind of be able to pull his arms out and ask for help. And that’s when we all went down and we were able to pull him out. But we were still close to the car and we didn’t know whether it was going to blow up. I was able to pick him up and we were able to carry him 10-15 yards and we were able to get him out of that situation.

“Definitely a crazy situation. As I said in my post, God is real and the timing was real for all of it. I would’ve never been in Austin, Texas, had my trainer not moved down here. I missed my first Uber and I was in my second Uber. The timing of it was crazy. Happy I was able to be there.”

Osborn is entering his fourth season with the Minnesota Vikings, but it’s safe to say that nothing he ever does on the football field will ever measure up to this.

