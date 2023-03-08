Snow emergencies declared in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — As winter weather heads toward the Siouxland area , communities are calling for snow emergencies.

See below how the Winter Weather is impacting Siouxland.

STORM LAKE, Iowa (March 9) — The City of Storm Lake announced the snow emergency will continue for the Central Business District only.

For the remainder of the snow emergency, parking is not allowed on the streets in the Central Business District between 2 a.m. to 6 a.m. Parking is not allowed in the downtown public parking lots designated Lots B and D.

Overnight parking in downtown public parking lots A and C is not allowed.

Vehicles in violation of the city’s snow emergency may be ticketed or towed. More information about the snow emergency is available on the city’s website .

PREVIOUS: (March 8) — The City of Storm Lake will be under a snow emergency starting on March 9 at 10 p.m. and running through March 12 at 6 a.m.

During a snow emergency parking is not allowed in residential areas from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. Likewise, street parking is not allowed in the central business district from 2 a.m. until 6 a.m.

In addition, parking is not allowed in downtown parking lots B and D. However, overnight parking is allowed in lots A and C.

Vehicles in violation of the city’s snow emergency may be ticketed or towed. More information about the snow emergency is available on the city’s website .

