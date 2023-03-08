Open in App
Midland, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midland PD needs help identifying subject

By Zachary Bordner,

5 days ago

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland Police Department is requesting assistance identifying and locating a male subject involved in a theft.

On January 23, the suspect stole $1,000 Hobart Airforce Welder from the Tractor Supply at 2110 Rankin. He then walked out and entered the passenger seat of a blue Ram 2500 and left the area.

If you have any information, please call Midland Crime Stoppers at 694-TIPS. Callers may receive a cash reward.

