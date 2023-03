In this file photo, Soulja Boy performs on stage at the Rich Gang Tour at the USF Sun Dome in Tampa. [ SANTANA, LUIS | LUIS SANTANA | Times ]

Ready to get all the way turnt up?

Soulja Boy is coming to Ybor City.

The rapper, who taught us to crank that and kiss through the phone, will perform at the Ritz Ybor on Wednesday, May 10. Doors open at 6 p.m.

General admission tickets start at $35 and will be available on Ticketmaster 10 p.m. Friday.