Legacy Mount Hood nurses call for union vote

Frontline nurses working at East Multnomah County’s largest hospital intend to unionize to advocate for their rights and have a voice at the table, as well as bolster care for patients across the region as an infamous birth center closure looms.

More than 370 nurses at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center filed an election petition with the National Labor Relations Board to join the Oregon Nurses Association. An election date to formalize the union partnership will occur later this year.

“Nurses advocate to protect our patients’ health and safety every day — we know our community puts its faith in us and we take that responsibility seriously,” said Teddy Glemser, an emergency department charge nurse at Legacy Mount Hood. “Joining ONA is how nurses will win a real voice in hospital decision making and ensure our patients, providers and community get a fair shot.”

In a statement Legacy Health said it received the petition for representation from the Oregon Nurses Association on behalf of nurses at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center. “We respect our nurses’ rights to determine union representation through a secret ballot election to be held by the National Labor Relations Board, and we look forward to sharing additional information when we can.”

The decision comes in the midst of turmoil around the planned closure of the Family Birth Center at Legacy Mount Hood. In January it was announced the center would be closed, spurring widespread opposition from local nurses, families, elected officials and community advocates.

The Family Birth Center is the only hospital birthplace option in Gresham — the fourth largest city in Oregon — as well as the location of choice for any expecting mother living in East County, the Columbia River Gorge, Sandy, the Mount Hood communities, and Estacada.

“I want my job as a nurse to be protected and to have a voice at the table when decisions are made that affect my employment and patient safety,” said Alejandrina Felipe, a two-decade veteran nurse at the birth center and long-time Gresham resident. “I want to continue advocating for my community without fear of retaliation.”

“Executives in downtown don’t know our community or its needs,” added Jenni Suarez, a frontline nurse in the emergency department at Legacy Mount Hood. “Their decisions are setting up local families for failure. “We’re not just your nurses, we’re your neighbors. We put everything into caring for everyone who comes through our doors.”

Nurses at Legacy Mount Hood are the latest to join the wave of health care professionals filing to join the Oregon Nurses Association this past month. That includes providers at Providence Women’s Clinic, and Providence Home Health and Hospice.

The Oregon Nurses Association is the state’s largest nursing organization with more than 15,000 members. For more information visit OregonRN.org