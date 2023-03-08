Open in App
Gresham, OR
See more from this location?
Gresham Outlook

Legacy Mount Hood nurses call for union vote

By Christopher Keizur,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TyLGb_0lCCpny600

Frontline nurses working at East Multnomah County’s largest hospital intend to unionize to advocate for their rights and have a voice at the table, as well as bolster care for patients across the region as an infamous birth center closure looms.

More than 370 nurses at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center filed an election petition with the National Labor Relations Board to join the Oregon Nurses Association. An election date to formalize the union partnership will occur later this year.

“Nurses advocate to protect our patients’ health and safety every day — we know our community puts its faith in us and we take that responsibility seriously,” said Teddy Glemser, an emergency department charge nurse at Legacy Mount Hood. “Joining ONA is how nurses will win a real voice in hospital decision making and ensure our patients, providers and community get a fair shot.”

In a statement Legacy Health said it received the petition for representation from the Oregon Nurses Association on behalf of nurses at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center. “We respect our nurses’ rights to determine union representation through a secret ballot election to be held by the National Labor Relations Board, and we look forward to sharing additional information when we can.”

The decision comes in the midst of turmoil around the planned closure of the Family Birth Center at Legacy Mount Hood. In January it was announced the center would be closed, spurring widespread opposition from local nurses, families, elected officials and community advocates.

The Family Birth Center is the only hospital birthplace option in Gresham — the fourth largest city in Oregon — as well as the location of choice for any expecting mother living in East County, the Columbia River Gorge, Sandy, the Mount Hood communities, and Estacada.

“I want my job as a nurse to be protected and to have a voice at the table when decisions are made that affect my employment and patient safety,” said Alejandrina Felipe, a two-decade veteran nurse at the birth center and long-time Gresham resident. “I want to continue advocating for my community without fear of retaliation.”

“Executives in downtown don’t know our community or its needs,” added Jenni Suarez, a frontline nurse in the emergency department at Legacy Mount Hood. “Their decisions are setting up local families for failure. “We’re not just your nurses, we’re your neighbors. We put everything into caring for everyone who comes through our doors.”

Nurses at Legacy Mount Hood are the latest to join the wave of health care professionals filing to join the Oregon Nurses Association this past month. That includes providers at Providence Women’s Clinic, and Providence Home Health and Hospice.

The Oregon Nurses Association is the state’s largest nursing organization with more than 15,000 members. For more information visit OregonRN.org

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Oregon State newsLocal Oregon State
East County lawmakers band together in support of Legacy Birth Center
Gresham, OR13 hours ago
Microchip Gresham celebrates halfway point of $800 million investment
Gresham, OR13 hours ago
Parent of student attacked twice at West Sylvan Middle School speaks out
Portland, OR3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Local high schoolers showcase work at Gresham-Barlow STEM Expo
Gresham, OR1 day ago
Portland police fail to investigate ‘alarming’ number of impaired driving cases, DA says
Portland, OR15 hours ago
Grand Ronde tribe resumes demolition at former Oregon City paper mill
Oregon City, OR3 days ago
NE Portland shooting victim calls 911 while driving to hospital
Portland, OR16 hours ago
The 'State of Gresham' hinges on looming safety vote
Gresham, OR4 days ago
Shooting at Northeast Portland McDonald’s leaves 1 injured
Portland, OR17 hours ago
Body found on SE Portland street prompts death investigation
Portland, OR20 hours ago
Donald Glen Woods
Gresham, OR10 hours ago
Concern mounts in Portland after 3 shootings within 48 hours
Portland, OR3 days ago
Toddler responds to Narcan after overdosing in Beaverton, rushed to hospital
Beaverton, OR9 hours ago
2 in custody after home invasion, standoff in NW Portland
Portland, OR10 hours ago
Marijuana is legal in Oregon — why do some still grow it illegally?
Clatskanie, OR3 days ago
Barstool, cane used in Vancouver apartment fight, 1 dead
Vancouver, WA1 day ago
Farmers’ Almanac: Here’s what the Pacific Northwest will see summer 2023 as rest of West ‘sizzles’
Portland, OR14 hours ago
CEO is 'beyond disappointed' to close Portland grocery stores
Portland, OR21 hours ago
Judy Jo Baldwin
Portland, OR5 days ago
Northeast Portland residents oppose plans to turn abandoned Kmart into freight warehouse
Portland, OR5 days ago
Woman gets 20 years for meth-fueled fatal stabbing at Portland MAX stop
Portland, OR3 days ago
1 dead after shooting in Foster-Powell neighborhood
Portland, OR4 days ago
Head-on crash closes Highway 6 Saturday morning, both vehicles engulfed in flames
Forest Grove, OR2 days ago
Dozens wake up to smashed car windows in SE Portland: 'People have to be held accountable'
Portland, OR3 days ago
Barbara Joyce (Morse) Close
Gresham, OR4 days ago
Vancouver brewery hosting drag brunch vandalized
Vancouver, WA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy